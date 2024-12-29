Marcus Rashford finished at Man Utd after multi-year problem revealed by ultra-reliable journalist

There appears to be no way back for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United after a trusted source revealed where the blame for the winger’s struggles at Old Trafford truly lays.

Rashford, 27, has been on Man Utd’s books since 2005. He’s made 426 appearances for the club, scoring 138 goals and looked to have elevated his game to new heights in the 2022/23 campaign.

That was the season in which Rashford scored 30 goals across all competitions, though it now appears that was as good as it will ever get.

Rashford’s form has nosedived over the following 18 months and numerous outlets have reported Man Utd have made their academy graduate available for sale.

A total squad rebuild has been approved and the sale of Rashford – as a homegrown star – will be extra lucrative for the club. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of deals are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Fans of Man Utd and in the wider football community will all be wishing to know precisely what’s gone wrong for Rashford at Man Utd.

And according to trusted Man Utd journalist, Andy Mitten, the fault lays with no one else but Rashford.

Mitten – a top tier source on all things Man Utd – delivered a damning indictment of Rashford when speaking to talkSPORT.

“Every previous manager has had issues with Marcus Rashford,” Mitten sensationally revealed.

“I’ve spoken to them. They’ve told me in confidence going back years and years and years.”

Game over for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

The fact Rashford has butted heads with all of his previous managers – many of which deployed wildly differing styles of man-management – certainly suggests Rashford and not the managers were the problem.

Rashford has played under five different permanent managers during his Old Trafford career – Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and now Amorim. Ralf Rangnick was also at the helm for around six months, though was officially listed as an interim manager.

Rashford has been excluded from the last four matchday squads named by Amorim, with the Portuguese citing standards and a lack of application in training.

Asked after the 2-0 defeat to Wolves about Rashford’s fourth successive snub, Amorim said: “It’s always the same reason it’s going to be.

“We have to be the same professionals, the same guys, winning or losing. Losing, I have to be stronger. I will continue with my idea until the end.”

Asked if Rashford had shown signs of changing since being left out, Amorim gave a blunt and telling answer: “If he’s not here, you can make your mind up.”

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are more than willing to sell Rashford in January if a suitable offer is received. The club hope to receive a minimum of £50m in a sale.

However, blockbuster mid-season transfers are rare, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein noting a straight loan may perhaps be the likeliest outcome.

That would see Rashford follow in the footsteps of fellow high profile United attackers Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Greenwood spent a year on loan at Getafe before earning a £26.6m transfer to Marseille. Sancho re-joined former club Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan before agreeing a second loan spell with Chelsea last summer.

Sancho’s Chelsea deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth roughly £25m that will be activated if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. With the Blues flying high, Sancho is all but guaranteed to become a Chelsea player outright next summer.

READ MORE: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Latest Man Utd news – Double PSG raid / Relegation claims

In other news, Man Utd are hopeful of completing a stunning double raid on PSG next month.

Nuno Mendes and Randal Kolo Muani are the targets and full details on the club’s efforts can be found here.

Elsewhere, former Man Utd midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has explained why he believes Man Utd are in a relegation battle.

“I saw it coming before the [Wolves] game,” said Hargreaves. “As soon as I saw the team, I said this won’t be easy. And it wasn’t. They don’t create any sense of play, they don’t look like scoring.

“Look, [Amorim] has got his way of playing. He has been successful there at Sporting, but right now, this team needs to find a way to get some form of results. Right now, they don’t look like they could get a result anywhere. This is a team that’s in a relegation battle.”

The ex-England international added: “At some point, you need to watch Manchester United and know who’s going to play.

“Right now, you never know who’s going to play because there’s so many different players rotating all the time.

“I think for him, it would be a lot easier to say, these are my guys who are on form, these 14, 15, but right now, there’s nothing.”

Marcus Rashford’s recent disciplinary issues

-Rashford was dropped to the substitutes bench for Man Utd’s Premier League game at Wolves on Boxing Day 2022 after oversleeping and arriving late for a team meeting. He subsequently scored the winner after his introduction from the bench.

-Hours after a 3-0 Manchester derby defeat in November 2023, Rashford was told by then Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag that it was “unacceptable” that the forward went to a reported “intimate, pre-planned celebration in honour of his birthday at a private area of a Chinawhite organised by his friends.”

-Rashford was reportedly dropped from the starting line-up for United’s Carabao Cup fourth-round defeat by Newcastle three days later as a disciplinary measure.

-Rashford called in sick for training after a 12-hour nightclub bender in Belfast in January 2024 and was subsequently left out of United’s 4-2 win over Newport in the FA Cup fourth round. Rashford was fined two weeks’ wages for the incident.