Marcus Rashford’s hopes of making his Barcelona loan into a ‘dream’ permanent move have been hit by new LaLiga salary restrictions, although there might still be some light at the end of the tunnel.

The Catalan giant’s spending power has been slashed by almost £100million (€114m / $134m) in the latest official figures coming out of Spain.

The Manchester United loanee has made an eye-catching start to life in Spain, spectacularly scoring twice on his return to England in the Champions League win over Newcastle United in midweek.

However, Barcelona are now working within a dramatically reduced wage limit that threatens to block major signings in the near future – including Rashford.

According to reports in Spain, LaLiga announced on Friday that Barcelona’s official salary cap for the 2025/26 campaign has been cut from €463million to €351m, a drop of €112m.

The limit represents how much each club can spend on salaries and other squad costs. If a team exceeds it, LaLiga will not register new players to play in official competitions – something Barca have dealt with previously.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the reduction is understood to be linked to a disputed financial mechanism relating to VIP hospitality boxes at the Camp Nou.

The club’s previous auditors had counted €100m raised by selling 25 years of future revenues from 475 executive boxes as income.

Their current auditors have refused to certify that money, meaning it could not be included in the salary calculations.

Barcelona’s ongoing stadium exile has also hit their overall bottom line.

The Catalan outfit have been forced to play home fixtures at temporary venues, most recently the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium, while the Nou Camp undergoes a massive £1.25billion redevelopment.

Senior LaLiga figures have said this loss of matchday income has seriously reduced the club’s room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

The Catalans pulled off the loan signing of Rashford from Man Utd in the summer alongside a £30m move for goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has already made a big impression at the club.

Their reduced limit means they may have to find new revenue sources or offload players before committing to a long-term deal for England star Rashford.

Barcelona hoping for light at the end of the tunnel

The Athletic, meanwhile, reports that Barcelona sources have insisted they have no issue with the new limit.

They believe a return to the Camp Nou will help regularise the situation by boosting matchday income and unlocking the full VIP boxes deal. The club are still awaiting the final €100m payment on that operation.

However, once that comes through there is the hope that the club will be able to commit to future transfers, including potentially Rashford further down the line.

Meanwhile, the player himself has admitted publicly that he is enjoying his time in Spain and feels it is making him a better player.

Speaking after the win over over Newcastle, he said: “It’s going good. I am obviously learning a lot.

“It’s a new way of football, but I am enjoying it all and I think it is making me a better player. That is what I am here to do – to help the team win, but also to try to improve and be the best that I can. It is an amazing experience.

“I have always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger. It is amazing football and amazing players. We just want to win as much as possible.

“I am very motivated and determined. The quality we have in the team excites me. It’s refreshing to play with these players.”

