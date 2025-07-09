A European side are ready to ‘detonate its second bombshell’ in the transfer market by signing Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, and the finer details in the proposed move have been detailed by a report.

Manchester United are desperate to find a buyer for Rashford and it’s no secret the 27-year-old dreams of joining Barcelona. TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Rashford’s Camp Nou aspirations and if given the chance, he would have joined Barca instead of Aston Villa when leaving on loan in January.

Man Utd are seeking £40m for the homegrown star and the proceeds from his sale would be logged as pure profit on the books.

Rashford is willing to make sacrifices to hasten a transfer to Barcelona. Reports have claimed he’s prepared to operate primarily at centre-forward as back-up to Robert Lewandowski rather than play in his favoured left wing role.

Furthermore, Rashford is willing to take a substantial pay-cut to make things easier for Barca.

Hansi Flick’s side do hold concrete interest in Rashford, though he’s not their first choice. The LaLiga champions pushed to sign Nico Williams before the Spain international chose to ink a new contract with Athletic Bilbao.

That has forced Barca to explore alternatives and Rashford has another hurdle he must overcome in the form of Luis Diaz. Of the pair, it’s the Liverpool ace who Barcelona favour.

If Rashford is once again denied the chance to join the Spanish giant, a fresh update from Turkish outlet Fotomac claims a very different challenge could await.

Mourinho gets Rashford’s ‘green light’ – report

They state a phone call from Fener boss, Jose Mourinho, has stirred something deep within Rashford.

The forward is said to have given the ‘green light’ to joining Fenerbahce during that conversation with Mourinho.

As such, the manager has instructed Fenerbahce to make a move and their sporting director, Devin Ozek, will reportedly fly to England later this week to speak with Rashford and Man Utd.

Ironing out a move would be the second huge coup for Fenerbahce on the back of landing Al-Nassr’s Jhon Duran on a season-long loan.

The report read: ‘Fenerbahce, which has started a feverish work to strengthen its squad with important names, is preparing to detonate its second bombshell after Jhon Duran with Marcus Rashford, who Manchester United does not consider in the squad.

‘The 27-year-old superstar, whose ticket was sealed by Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim, will be flown to England this weekend by director of football Devin Özek and will hold a meeting with both Man U officials and the player’s side.

‘Manager Jose Mourinho personally intervened in the Rashford transfer, contacting his former student by phone and inquiring about his intentions. When Rashford gave the green light, the move was made. The Portuguese had brought the star player into the senior team during his time at Manchester United.’

On the subject of what type of deal would be in play, Fotomac added Fenerbahce would propose a loan that contains an option to buy.

That method of transfer would not suit Man Utd given their overarching aim is to sell players right here and now to boost Amorim’s spending power this summer.

But if the Barca dream crumbles and the end of the window nears with Rashford still in situ, compromises may have to be made from not only Man Utd, but Rashford too.

