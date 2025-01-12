Marcus Rashford’s proposed switch to either Barcelona or AC Milan in the January transfer window could be hijacked by one of the elite managers in European football, according to the latest reports.

It looks increasingly likely that the Manchester United attacker will be on the move this month, as a number of Europe’s top clubs scrap for his services in the final weeks of the window.

Rashford has become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following Ruben Amorim’s arrival, with Man Utd now looking to cash in on a player who was only handed a new five-year deal back in 2023.

The likes of Barcelona and Milan have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old, with Rashford’s preference commonly known to be a switch to Catalonia.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that the England winger is now firmly on Napoli’s radar as they come to terms with the fact that star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to move on.

The Georgia international, who continues to be heavily linked with Liverpool, has put in a transfer request in Naples according to boss Antonie Conte, who admitted: “He asked the club to be sold. I am disappointed, I realised that it was a bolt from the blue and I am taking a step back. I would never want him to think that I have chained him here if he were to stay. I did it last summer thinking of convincing him of the goodness of the project but evidently I did not succeed. We are losing an important player.”

And with Napoli losing such a key performer, The Mirror states that the Italian outfit are looking to hijack proposed Barcelona and Milan deals for Rashford to offset that massive loss.

Conte’s men are currently flying high at the Serie A summit and already have United old boy Scott McTominay excelling in their midfield, a player they are sure to use to try and persuade Rashford to join them over more illustrious suitors.

READ MORE ➡️ Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints Marcus Rashford doesn’t need convincing to pick AC Milan as next club after Man Utd

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Rashford still wants Barcelona move

Of the clubs tipped to sign Rashford, Barcelona remains his overwhelming first-choice option as the forward looks to try and get his career back on track after issues on and off the field at Old Trafford.

Rashford has scored seven goals and added three assists in 24 games in all competitions so far this season but has only been on the bench one in Amorim’s last five outings in charge, with the writing clearly on the wall.

While Amorim’s decision to discard Rashford during a troubling period for United has raised plenty of eyebrows, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer belivees the new Old Trafford chief’s judgment over the player has to be trusted.

Speaking to The Mirror recently, Shearer said: “They [Man Utd] have to back Amorim. They’ve brought him in because it hasn’t been anywhere near good enough and he needs to sort that mess out.

“He has to be able to do what he wants, and the situation with Marcus Rashford will be sorted out, whether it’s sorted out in January, I guess for both parties will come to an agreement, but that’s part of the process of who he wants to get out of the club and who he wants to bring in.

“Clearly, it isn’t a healthy situation for the club, if Marcus doesn’t want to be there and the manager doesn’t want him there either. If that is the case, then it’s best for both parties that something sooner rather than later is sorted out – that’s easier said than done when you’re on a huge contract.”

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim steps up defender chase / Zirkzee mistake

Manchester United are giving serious thought to accelerating their offer for a Sporting CP defender after a Bundesliga side threatened the chances of Ruben Amorim securing a reunion.

Amorim previously promised he would not raid Sporting for any players in January after leaving them for Man Utd, but sudden developments in Germany may have forced him to make an exception.

Borussia Dortmund are now trying to sign Goncalo Inacio from Sporting, and Man Utd remain interested in the centre-back – so much so that they are now thinking of submitting their own offer.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has revealed what Manchester United insiders are now saying about Joshua Zirkzee, with The Athletic journalist also disclosing what the forward wants to do regarding his future at Old Trafford.

IN FOCUS – Rashford’s decline at Man Utd