Unwanted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly gaining hope that a dream switch to Barcelona could be on the cards after teaming up with super-agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to force through the move – while how the Red Devils’ spending capacity will be affected by his sale this summer has also been revealed by a financial expert.

The 27-year-old forward quickly fell foul of Ruben Amorim’s standards shortly into the Portuguese’s reign at Old Trafford, and it came as no surprise when a move was given the green light by Manchester United once the player went public with his wish to leave. However, what did raise some eyebrows at the time was the club where Rashford would choose to get his career back on track: Aston Villa.

Having signed on loan to the end of the season, Unai Emery’s side, who are covering 75% of Rashford’s £325,000 a week package, also agreed an option to sign the player on a permanent £40m deal this summer. However, there is also a significant catch, with the player also having the freedom to decide on his next move.

And with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher repeatedly reporting that Rashford’s preference has always been on securing a dream move to Barcelona, an update this week suggests that move is now finally starting to gather pace.

That’s after Sky Sport Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Barca have taken action to sign Rashford after months of speculation. And he claims that Barca have ‘advanced’ their pursuit of him by opening ‘talks to agree personal terms’.

Furthermore, Rashford, who has always been previously represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, has now teamed up with super-agent Zahavi in a bid to grease the wheels over the potential lucrative transfer.

In addition, it’s also surprisingly claimed that Villa also now have ‘no intention’ of triggering their option to buy him; presumably given they have received wind that the player’s mind is already made up about moving on.

Man Utd await Rashford outcome with spending capacity affected

Meanwhile, United will be hoping Rashford quickly finalises his next move, with the player’s chances of returning to Old Trafford to resurrect his career there now over.

And with Amorim desperate to rebuild his attack this side – together with the signing of several other top stars capable of bringing his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation to life – their spending capacity very much depends on their ability to offload several other names.

To that end, the Red Devils have already committed to spending £62.5m on the capture of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, while Liam Delap has also been targeted in a deal that will cost a further £30m.

With over £90m already allocated on two players this summer – presuming they get a deal for Ipswich star Delap over the line – United know they will need to offload several unwanted stars, including Rashford, to increase their transfer capacity further.

Revealing the state of play, football financial expert Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “Their spending definitely depends on the Champions League, but they look like they’ve got other deals to do as well.

“It looks like they’re going to do the Matheus Cunha deal. He has a £62m release clause, so that’s a chunky deal. That’s going to take a big chunk out of the budget, whatever happens.

“Then on top of that, they’ve got Delap at £30m. Obviously, that’s a much more manageable deal.

“I think to do a deal bigger than that on top of everything else that they need to buy may well depend on exits.

“The [Jadon] Sancho situation is up in the air again. You have got the Rashford situation up in the air again. There is quite a lot of uncertainty with these sorts of deals.

“I don’t think it’s impossible that they could do a big deal, but they do look like they’ve got some limits this summer.

“Clearly, it’s much easier if they get Champions League. If they don’t get Champions League, I think they’re going to have a very difficult balancing act this summer.”

