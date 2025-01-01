Marcus Rashford has hit back at a report in The Sun stating that he has ‘stepped up his bid to quit’ Manchester United by hitting out at what he has branded “ridiculous” and “false” claims on his future.

The 27-year-old has been headline news ever since he was overlooked by Ruben Amorim from their matchday squad that secured a memorable 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and then going public with his desire to quit his boyhood club just two days after during an interview with the journalist Henry Winter.

While Rashford was absent for the three games that followed, he has since returned to the Manchester United bench, though was an unused substitute for their 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle on Sunday.

In the time since that initial expulsion, Rashford has rarely been out of the headlines with numerous sources all speculating on where he will end up next and amid the backdrop of claims that minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to move him on and with the 60-cap England forward not fitting in with what has been described as his ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford.

However, a story that appeared in The Sun on New Year’s Day has provoked a bit of a backlash from the player.

They claimed Rashford ‘is in talks with leading sports agency Stellar in the hope of landing a move this month’.

The report continued: ‘Rashford, 27, is in talks with leading sports agency Stellar in the hope of landing a move this month.

‘He is currently represented by brother Dwaine Maynard – but the £325,000-a-week star is now keen to get more people working on his exit.

‘And Stellar famously paved the way for Gareth Bale’s huge £86m move to Real Madrid in 2013.’

In response to that article, Rashford has issued a response of his own, making it clear he is unhappy at some of the things he has been reading about his future.

“Been a lot of false stories written in the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…” Rashford posted on his Instagram story.

READ MORE 🔴 Amorim green lights triple Man Utd exit as firm decision on Marcus Rashford is reached

The state of play around Rashford’s future

Despite the denials from Rashford, the fact the player has come out and come clean on his desire to seek a fresh challenge means speculation on his future is inevitable.

Furthermore, information provided to our sources has confirmed United are open to the potential sale of the player if they can find a buyer and with the club seeing Rashford as a way to generate much-needed transfer revenue for the club.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan revealed earlier this week that Ratcliffe was determined to lower the United wage bill, with both Rashford and Casemiro at the top of the list of high-earners he is looking to move on.

That stance has been substantiated by numerous sources, with a fresh article on Wednesday morning confirming Rashford is one of three stars United had greenlit to leave Old Trafford in the January window.

Publicly, Amorim also insists he still wants to keep Rashford at the club, while the Portuguese also denied he was looking to make a statement by recalling the player to his matchday squad but then refusing to turn to him off the bench as Eddie Howe’s Newcastle eased their way to a 2-0 success at Old Trafford.

Asked about his decision not to use Rashford, Amorim explained: “I think about the team.

“You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

“And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game.”

Where they will end up, however, once the January window closes for business remains to be seen, though Ben Jacobs reports a move to long-term suitors PSG is not currently an option for the player.

Latest Man Utd news: Antony exit takes big step closer; Zirkzee wants out

Meanwhile, United have taken a significant step closer towards the departure of Antony with the Brazilian’s leading suitors, Real Betis, agreeing a deal to move on an €11m winger of their own to free up space for the unwanted Red Devils star.

The move for the former Ajax man would only be a loan arrangement but the fact that the LaLiga side are willing to subsidise a significant portion of Antony’s £200,000-a-week salary makes this a deal worth pursuing.

He might not be the only man United allow to depart, either, with former interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy ready to make his move to bring defensive midfielder Toby Collyer to Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Joshua Zirkzee could also see his short spell at United brought to an early halt.

That’s amid information received by our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti, who has revealed the Netherlands striker’s early substitution against Newcastle on Monday has triggered the star to seek an exit, with three clubs in Italy – including a surprise new contender – all ready to show their hand and sign him on loan.

VOTE: Which country will Rashford end up playing in next?