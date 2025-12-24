Marcus Rashford drops Man Utd exit statement as Jadon Sancho gets Aston Villa escape route

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has publicly revealed whether he plans to return to Manchester United after his loan spell at Barcelona ends at the end of the season, while Besiktas are willing to end Jadon Sancho’s nightmare at Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Rashford failed to convince Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, but the England international forward has been a star for Barcelona since his loan move to last season’s LaLiga champions in the summer of 2025.

The 28-year-old has made 24 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

Marcus Rashford wants Barcelona stay

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£26.2m, $35m) next summer.

While Barcelona have yet to decide on Rashford’s future, the forward himself has publicly revealed that he wants to extend his stay at the Catalan giants and has no plans to return to Man Utd.

Rashford told Sport: “Of course, what I want is to stay at Barca.

“It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my all.

“The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.”

The forward added: “There is pressure here, but it’s not negative pressure; it’s the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer.

“I can’t be in a place where there aren’t high expectations; for me, it’s harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren’t at their peak.

“I’m in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I’m just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We’ll see what happens next summer.”

Rashford’s latest statement about his future comes after TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed the ‘demand’ that the winger has made of Man Utd.

We understand that Rashford has told Man Utd that he wants to play only for Barcelona and will not entertain any other offers, even if the Red Devils are willing to accept them.

Besiktas want Jadon Sancho

While Rashford is flourishing at Barcelona, Jadon Sancho is having a nightmare loan spell at Aston Villa.

Rashford got back into form at Villa during his loan stint at the club in the second half of last season.

Sancho would have hoped for something similar when he teamed up with manager Unai Emery at Villa in the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old English winger has not made a single start for Villa in the Premier League so far this season.

In four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Villans, the former Borussia Dortmund star has not scored or given an assist.

According to Turkish Football, Besiktas are ready to offer Sancho an escape route out of Villa.

The Turkish Super Lig club are said to be ‘keen’ on securing the services of Sancho on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Besiktas are willing to offer the Man Utd-owned winger ‘regular playing time’ in order to convince him to make the switch from Villa.

However, it may not be feasible because of Villa’s stance on Sancho.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 20 that Aston Villa are insistent on keeping Sancho on loan at the club until the end of the season.

Man Utd have no intention of bringing Sancho back to Old Trafford in the middle of the campaign.

There is no recall option, and Villa cannot cancel the loan, but if another club were willing to sign Sancho, then a move would be possible, as he has not played for more than one team this season.

Although there have been approaches from intermediaries in regard to a move to Dortmund, AS Monaco and Como, Villa are not planning to let Sancho leave in January.

Man Utd impressed by Pablo Barrios

Man Utd’s quest to sign a new midfielder in 2026 has been well-documented.

Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are among the midfielders that are on Man Utd’s wishlist.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has also revealed that Man Utd have taken a shine to Pablo Barrios of Atletico Madrid.

Atletico midfielder Conor Gallagher is a midfielder that Man Utd would love to sign and have scouted, but the Red Devils have also become aware of 22-year-old Spain international Barrios, who is starring for the Madrid outfit.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “It’s hard to know quite how seriously to take him as a genuine target at this stage, but Pablo Barrios is a player that I have heard Man Utd really like.

“I think the interest may have even come as a consequence of looking at Conor Gallagher.

“But, regardless of how they ended up watching him, he’s spoken about glowingly at a few clubs, and Man Utd are one of them.

“Gallagher has obviously been spoken about as a midfield option, but Barrios would actually be a very good fit for what Man Utd want long term – and Amorim doesn’t just want a loan in midfield or to sign someone for the sake of it.

“He wants players that fit the longer vision. Atleti won’t want to lose him because he has become very important in their midfield, but I think there could be some potential for them to have a fight on their hands to keep Barrios across 2026.”