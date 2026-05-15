Jose Mourinho ‘would love’ to sign Man Utd winger for Real Madrid – ‘Existing good relationship’

Jose Mourinho would love to sign Marcus Rashford for Real Madrid, having worked with the Barcelona loanee at Manchester United, according to a reliable journalist, but the winger’s repeated comments on his future indicate where he would like to play next.

Rashford has been a star for Barcelona since his loan move from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The England international winger got into form for Aston Villa during his loan spell in the second half of last season.

Rashford built on that form for Barcelona in the 2025/26 campaign and has won Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga with Hansi Flick’s side.

The 28-year-old has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 48 matches in all competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

While Barcelona want to keep Rashford, sources have told TEAMtalk that the Catalan giants do not want to trigger the €30million (£26.2m, $35m) option in the loan deal.

This has opened the door for a potential raid from Real Madrid, with The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney reporting in his Inside Football Newsletter that Jose Mourinho would fancy the winger at Estadio Bernabeu.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Jose Mourinho has an agreement in principle on a three-year contract with Real Madrid.

Mourinho, who is in charge of Benfica at the moment, managed Los Blancos from 2010 until 2013.

Delaney wrote, as relayed by United in Focus: “If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford.

“It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

“Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”

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Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 12 that Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona next season.

Sources have told us that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, too, is keen for the winger to stay at Spotify Camp Nou.

Rashford himself has publicly said on many occasions this season that he loves playing for Barcelona and wants to continue his career at the Spanish giants.

Rashford told ESPN in October 2025: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game.

“For a player it is an honour.”

On May 11, when asked if he will be at Barcelona next season, Rashford said: “I don’t know.

“I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see.

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

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