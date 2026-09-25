Michael Carrick plans Marcus Rashford change as Man Utd concerns emerge over ANOTHER forward

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick could play Marcus Rashford as a centre-forward amid concerns over Joshua Zirkzee, according to a report, as Ruud Gullit gives his brutal verdict on the England international winger.

Rashford is part of the Man Utd first-team squad this season after spending the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old winger helped Barcelona win LaLiga last season.

Rashford went public with his desire to stay at Barcelona, who had an option to make the loan deal with Man Utd permanent for £26million.

However, Barcelona decided against it, with the England international winger eventually reintegrating into Man Utd manager Carrick’s squad.

Rashford has been a regular for Man Utd this season, making six appearances already for the Red Devils.

The winger, though, has failed to score a goal or give an assist in those games.

Carrick has also been using Rashford down his favoured left wing, but, according to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, that could soon change.

The reliable journalist has reported that Rashford could be used as a centre-forward after the international break.

Man Utd reportedly do think that Dutch forward Zirkzee is ruthless in front of goal, while Benjamin Sesko, the only natural senior centre-forward in the squad, has had injury concerns.

Jones wrote: “Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, is playing more than many expected after coming close to leaving on deadline day.

“His involvement has provided United with another option, but there remain concerns over his ruthlessness in front of goal.

“Sources close to United say Marcus Rashford is also being considered as a potential centre-forward option.

“Rashford grew up playing through the middle and has not found his best form operating from the left, creating a situation where a return to his natural position could become worth exploring.”

DON’T MISS: Cole Palmer reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Chelsea

Marcus Rashford not happy at Man Utd – Ruud Gullit

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit has not been impressed with Rashford’s performance for Man Utd this season.

The pundit believes that the winger does not want to play for Man Utd after failing to secure a permanent contract with Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Gullit said: “I don’t know if Marcus Rashford likes playing for Man United anymore – Barcelona were the ‘love of his life’ and he might be too upset after leaving

“Of course, it didn’t happen for Rashford but he was only there on loan but I think he learned a lot playing for Barcelona.

“He played with very good players around him there and now he has to do it at a different team, playing different football, without those players, and I don’t know if he likes that. I don’t know if he wants it anymore.

“We will see because he will show us and I know he wants to play well but it’s not nice to leave the love of your life, Man United, and find out that a lot of people didn’t even want you.

“That’s not nice at all. Now he has to go back and prove himself again and that is hard.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd winger ‘a wasted talent’ as INEOS rebuked for handing Michael Carrick ‘bang average’ option