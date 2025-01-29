Marcus Rashford is looking for a way out of Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is facing up to the prospect of being left in the Manchester United shadows for months after the unhappy forward’s dream transfer option in Barcelona was removed from the transfer equation, leaving one viable option remaining and with the player’s views on joining Tottenham or West Ham also coming to light.

The 27-year-old has been left kicking his heels on the sidelines ever since being overlooked by manager Ruben Amorim for their derby day victory at Manchester City on December 15 – with Rashford failing to kick a ball for Manchester United in the 11 matches that have followed since. And with the player making clear his wish to leave in an interview with the journalist Henry Winter just a matter of hours after his Etihad Stadium omission, it seems the 138-goal star has kicked his final ever ball for his hometown club.

The signposting of the end of his United career appeared to be confirmed by Amorim on Sunday when, questioned again about the ongoing absence of Rashford from his matchday squads, the United boss appeared to snap by claiming he would rather pick the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeper coach on the bench, having called Rashford’s attitude into question once again.

However, finding a new club for Rashford has proved anything but easy despite the fact his brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been on something of an unofficial tour of Europe with some of the game’s biggest clubs.

But while finances or footballing factors played a part in AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Marseille failing to seal a deal, talks with Rashford‘s dream club – Barcelona – appeared to galvanise hopes that a deal would soon be struck.

Those hopes have grown over the last few days amid claims that Barca were on the cusp of an agreement having eased their finances by agreeing to the sale of one of their best young players.

But according to The Independent, Rashford’s demands have now taken the Spanish giants out of the equation and it now looks highly unlikely a deal will be done before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

According to the report, ‘Rashford’s demands have essentially ensured only two options are currently being considered: Juventus, on loan until the end of the season, and Barcelona as a permanent move in the future’.

That’s after the Catalan side were taken out the equation owing to their well-publicised financial situation which prohibits any deal this month unless ‘considerable sales’ are achieved.

Rashford situation explained; Tottenham, West Ham stance is revealed

The Independent goes on to explain that United have ‘fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences.

‘That involves the chance to compete for trophies this season, while also at a level high enough to persuade England manager Thomas Tuchel that he should be brought back into the international fold’.

Explaining the saga, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reveals Rashford could now be left kicking his heels on the sidelines as he awaits a summer move to Barcelona.

Fletcher explains that Rashford still wants Barca but there is nothing close and it’s proving difficult to shift him. The finances involved are stopping a lot of transfers, and while United have dropped the demands for wages covered in full for any loan move his wages are £325k a week and are proving a significant stumbling block.

Fletcher also expects the saga to run late into the window, explaining that the time pressure could yet see United drop the coverage of his wage further with clubs wanting to do a loan, which is where the likes of Tottenham and West Ham may yet come in. However, it has been made perfectly clear to us that Rashford prefers abroad – and Barcelona in particular.

But if Rashford is to insist on a move abroad only, that would only leave Juventus, with a loan move still an option, as his only viable overseas move this window.

TEAMtalk has also been informed of genuine interest in the player from Fenerbahce. While the Istanbul side have publicly moved to play down the claims, we understand they will put themselves in a position to pounce if nothing is finalised before Monday’s 11pm deadline similar to the situation that took Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray in the summer.

How Rashford will fit in at Barcelona and Juventus

Analysis by Samuel Bannister

A dream destination for Rashford – which might yet still become reality – would be Barcelona.

If he has to leave the Premier League, moving to LaLiga could be the next best thing – and Barcelona would be an illustrious destination.

Again, though, they have a high-performing left-winger in their current squad. Raphinha is averaging almost a goal per game when playing on the left this season; he scored a brace from that position in the Supercopa De Espana final on January 12.

That said, unlike Rafael Leao at Milan, Raphinha isn’t so tied down to one position. The Brazil international has played on the right wing or in attacking midfield at other times this season, while his deputy on the left, Ansu Fati, is regarded as a fading talent, so there could be occasions when Rashford would be turned to in his favourite position as a different rotation option.

However, Raphinha playing on the right to accommodate Rashford would mean Lamine Yamal or Ferran Torres would likely have to drop out, and Barcelona have been insistent on not blocking the teenager’s development in particular.

If he wants to play as a striker, meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is the man Rashford would have to displace. Unsurprisingly, his goals-to-games ratio isn’t far off one-in-one either, so he would be a big obstacle to starting opportunities.

At the age of 36, though, the Poland striker can’t necessarily play 90 minutes every week (though he pretty much did in November’s LaLiga schedule, for example). It’s likely Barcelona will be considering their options for Lewandowski’s long-term successor, but would they give that opportunity to a potential loanee like Rashford?

Juventus

Thiago Motta has been trying to implement his vision to Juventus since leaving Bologna over the summer, but it has been a stop-start process so far.

Recently, Motta has been lining Juventus up in a 4-2-3-1 formation – and with this in mind, Rashford might have the best chance of playing where he wants to.

If you were to drop Rashford into the Juventus squad today, he would most immediately be required as a centre-forward, since both Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are currently injured. But neither of those setbacks are serious.

Therefore, Rashford would have a solid chance of competing for a place on the left wing. As things stand, Motta can mainly call upon Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Mbangula there.

But Yildiz is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play on the right wing or number 10 position instead, while Mbangula is only in his early twenties.

How Rashford could fit in as a left winger for Juventus

In theory, Juventus could start with Vlahovic up front, Rashford on the left, Teun Koopmeiners in the attacking midfield role and Yildiz on the right, with Mbangula, Timothy Weah, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao – son of Milan boss Sergio – as rotation options along with striker deputy Milik.

But Vlahovic hasn’t fully convinced the Juventus faithful that he will become the world-class striker he has the potential to be, while Koopmeiners hasn’t hit the ground running, so it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine Rashford featuring more centrally either.

All in all, Rashford has a lot to weigh up and will have to be sure of his suitors’ plans for him before making any major decision about his future.

But the 27-year-old seems to still have a chance of fitting in at a top-level club as he aims to prove his doubters wrong away from Man Utd.