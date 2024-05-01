Marcus Rashford makes huge decision on Man Utd exit, as Red Devils reach sobering conclusion on transfer fee

The future of Marcus Rashford at Man Utd has become crystal clear

The future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United has become crystal clear, with two reports revealing the player’s stance on leaving along with the level of transfer interest.

Eyebrows were recently raised when the Telegraph reported Man Utd will listen to offers for every player in their squad barring Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund this summer. In effect, that means some of United’s best players such as Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford could depart under the right circumstances.

Regarding the latter, the 26-year-old winger has endured a down campaign, returning figures of just eight goals and five assists in 40 matches across all competitions.

Man Utd intend to sanction wholesale changes to their playing personnel this summer. To attract the calibre of player they require, their transfer budget must be boosted by player sales.

The sales of homegrown stars – such as Rashford – are more lucrative for clubs given the proceeds count as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein then weighed in on Rashford’s situation, claiming two conditions must be met before he leaves Old Trafford.

Firstly, Rashford must inform the club he wishes to leave. Secondly, Man Utd must receive an offer they deem suitable. Various reports have since claimed United value Rashford at the £70m mark.

But according to a pair of updates from TBRFootball and ESPN, Rashford will remain a Man Utd player through the summer and beyond.

READ MORE: Man Utd wages: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

Rashford’s decision; clubs scoff at £70m valuation

TBRFootball stated Rashford has ‘made it clear to United’ that he wishes to stay. Explaining why, it was claimed he wishes to repay the club’s faith they’ve showed in him during a difficult campaign.

Furthermore, Rashford reportedly still believes he can be a major contributor in Manchester moving forwards. It was only last season that the forward notched a career-best 30 goals in all competitions.

Secondly, ESPN report Man Utd do not believe any club will be willing to match their £70m valuation.

It’s suggested the only side who may be willing to take an expensive punt on Rashford is PSG. However, i news stated on Tuesday that PSG have aborted their pursuit of Rashford and instead are focusing on signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Believing no club in world football is willing to pay £70m for Rashford will come as bittersweet news to Man Utd.

It means he’s practically guaranteed to stay, though it also suggests Rashford isn’t viewed as a top class player by those outside of Old Trafford.

ESPN went on to add that unlike Rashford, fellow academy graduate Mason Greenwood ‘is expected to depart.’

TEN HAG SACK: Man Utd boss ‘knows he’s done’ as new name is touted as favourite to take over

Greenwood heading to Italy?

That tallies with claims made by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X on Tuesday.

Romano wrote: “Manchester United position, still the same and clear: planning to cash in on Mason Greenwood this summer as priority.

“Final decision to be made at the end of the season but Man Utd are open to permanent move for Greenwood.

“Funds would be key for FFP also to be re-invested.”

Greenwood is a key target of Juventus and talk of a transfer in the €25m-€30m range has swirled.

Loan club Getafe would love to re-sign Greenwood, though their limited financial power means they’d only be able to afford another loan.

DON’T MISS: Top Man Utd defender blamed for making ‘incredible’ Andre Onana ‘look terrible’