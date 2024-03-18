Marcus Rashford makes HUGE decision on Man Utd future as PSG continue to loiter with intent

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly made his mind up on where his future lies amid continued links to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old England star has been mentioned as a viable option for PSG in recent months, with the Ligue outfit keeping a close eye on his current situation at Old Trafford.

PSG first looked at Rashford more than two years ago after it became clear Kylian Mbappe was starting to push for a move to Real Madrid.

And now that transfer is finally happening, with Mbappe switching to The Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, the French outfit need a world-class replacement.

That is where Rashford comes in, with PSG viewing the Red Devils attacker as the ideal replacement for arguably world football’s top talent.

However, it looks like Rashford is ready to send a huge snub with the way of PSG, with The Sun reporting that he is intent on remaining at Old Trafford next season.

The report adds that he wants to stay and play a ‘pivotal role’ in bringing United back to the top of English football, especially with a new regime now in place at the club being helmed by boyhood Red Devils fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Rashford is said to impressed Erik ten Hag with how he has been able to ‘knuckle down’ since his off-field issues earlier in the campaign.

Rashford has zero intention of quitting United

And The Sun adds that Rashford is not even contemplating leaving as he remains fully determined to end the season well and nail down a place in the England side ahead of this summer’s Euros.

The United academy graduate recently underlined his devotion to the club in an interview with The Players’ Tribune, saying: “If you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up. It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.

“I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge.”

Rashford had a mixed game as United saw off Liverpool in an FA Cup classic on Sunday, missing an easy chance to secure a semi-final berth in literally the final seconds of normal time before grabbing the equaliser in extra-time. Amad Diallo then snatched a winner as Ten Hag’s men booked a last-four clash with Coventry City in April.

But while Rashford looks set to stay at Old Trafford, a number of his team-mates could depart when the summer window opens.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony will reportedly be put up for sale while Casemiro and Raphael Varane have also been tipped to leave.

Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof could also move as they face uncertain futures.

Sofyan Amrabat’s loan is also set to be brought to a close, with talk of United potentially replacing him with former Leeds United flop Weston McKennie.

Indeed, United’s transfer department is expected to be an incredibly busy one this summer as Ratcliffe looks to make his mark on the club.

The Red Devils are back in action on March 30 when they head to Brentford in the Premier League.