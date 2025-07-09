Marcus Rashford has made a big demand to Barcelona if he is to join Hansi Flick’s side, according to a Spanish report, as the Manchester United forward gets the upperhand on the Blaugrana because of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz’s stance.

Rashford is one of the players who is very unlikely to be at Man Utd next season. The England international forward failed to convince manager Ruben Amorim and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and has been told in no uncertain terms to find a new club for good.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on July 4 that Rashford is among five players who have ‘informed Manchester United they wish to leave’.

Amorim is also eager to see the back of Rashford for good, with the Man Utd manager deciding to delay the return of Rashford until later in July for him to find a new club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported that Rashford’s dream is to join Barcelona, and that remains the case.

Barcelona wanted to sign Rashford in the January transfer window, but the Spanish club could not come up with the finances to get a deal done, which is why the 27-year-old England international forward switched to Villa on a loan deal.

According to a report in Fichajes, while Rashford wants to move to LaLiga champions Barcelona this summer, he has made a big demand to the Blaugrana.

The forward ‘has made it clear that his signing will only be possible’ if manager Hansi Flick ‘guarantees him a central role’ in his project.

The Spanish news outlet has noted that Rashford is willing to ‘significantly reduce his salary’ to sign for Barcelona, who believe that they could get him for less than €50million (£43m, $58.5m) in transfer fees.

Rashford ‘demands guaranteed minutes and continuity, as he believes this is the only way he can regain his best form and return to the England national team’s plans for the 2026 World Cup’, adds the report.

During his loan spell at Villa, Rashford scored four goals and gave six assists in 17 matches in all competitions.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Luis Diaz’s agreement with Barcelona helps Marcus Rashford

While Barcelona are keen on signing Rashford from Man Utd in the summer transfer window, the Blaugrana are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Barcelona sporting director Deco holds an interest in Liverpool winger Diaz, too, with the Colombia international not happy that the Premier League champions have decided not to hand him a new contract and keep him on £55,000 per week.

Bayern Munich are also keen on Diaz, who demonstrated his versatility last season by playing as a centre-forward on 15 occasions.

The German media have reported that Diaz has already agreed personal terms with Bayern, though Liverpool are said to have turned down an approach from the Bundesliga champions for the Colombian winger.

Barcelona will not only have to convince Diaz to go back on his word to Bayern, but the Spanish champions will also have to agree on a fee with Liverpool.

With Man Utd ready to sell Rashford as soon as possible, it would be in Barcelona’s best interest to meet the forward’s demands and get a deal done.

Latest Man Utd news: Jadon Sancho sale, Real Madrid raid

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has brought the latest on Juventus’s quest to sign Jadon Sancho from Man Utd, as the Italian giants’ offer to the English winger is revealed.

Man Utd have made a massive offer to Real Madrid to sign one of their best midfielders in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish source, as Los Blancos’ stance on offloading him is revealed.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club, Man Utd, to sign one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, but he has already made up his mind.

POLL: How much is Marcus Rashford worth, should Man Utd opt to sell?