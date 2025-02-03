Marcus Rashford Man Utd career OVER even if Aston Villa option ignored and Ruben Amorim sacked

Marcus Rashford is ‘extremely unlikely’ to ever play for Manchester United again, while speculation is already swirling a summer move – not to Aston Villa – is in the pipeline.

Rashford, 27, completed a six-month loan switch to Aston Villa on Sunday night. The deal contains an option to buy worth £40m, though it’s important to stress it is not an obligation.

Villa are covering a whopping 75 percent of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages during the loan. There is even scope for that figure to rise to 90 percent pending performance-related objectives.

Hitting that 90 percent figure would see Villa pay a gigantic £292,500 of Rashford’s salary every seven days, leaving United on the hook for just £32,500.

Rashford’s exit came at the behest of Ruben Amorim who took an exceedingly dim view of the forward’s attitude, application in training and overall commitment to the cause.

Yet according to a remarkable update from The Guardian, Rashford will be denied the chance to play for Man Utd again even if Amorim isn’t in charge.

Their report stated: ‘Marcus Rashford is extremely unlikely to play competitively for Manchester United again even if Ruben Amorim is no longer the head coach, with the relationship between the forward and his boyhood club near irreparable.’

‘It is understood, too, that there is no call-back clause in the forward’s loan terms with Aston Villa should he start to score prolifically.’

Marcus Rashford summer plans

Of course, Aston Villa could ensure Rashford’s future lays away from Old Trafford by activating their option to buy.

Whether they do will depend largely on how Rashford performs over the next five months and how he responds to Unai Emery who is known for being among the more demanding managers in the Premier League right now.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been alerted to claims Rashford may already have a summer move lined up if Villa ignore their option to buy.

The feeling within the industry and among agents is Rashford would still like to move abroad.

Joining Barcelona was the attacker’s preferred outcome in the winter window, though Hansi Flick’s side simply could not make the deal work from a financial standpoint. Barcelona were open to signing Rashford if their finances had allowed.

