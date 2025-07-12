The latest round of talks to push Marcus Rashford one step closer to the Manchester United exit door are due to take place in the coming week, a report has revealed, after the biggest objector standing in the way of his dream move was identified.

Rashford is currently separated from the Man Utd squad as their pre-season preparations begin. After spending the end of last season on loan at Aston Villa, who decided against using their option to buy him for £40m, the attacker’s chances of being reintegrated at Old Trafford are slim to none.

As the wait continues for United to receive a bid for Rashford, he is due to hold showdown talks with the club this week.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, whose source explains: “There is a bit of an uneasy truce at the moment, with Marcus working on his fitness at Carrington, but he wants to know how this impasse can be broken. This will be a big meeting.”

As for the agenda, Rashford’s representatives will seek to find out ‘the precise financial terms United will accept for his departure’.

Interestingly, the sentence finishes with ‘whether on loan or a permanent transfer’, which is a slight suggestion of someone else being able to try before they buy.

Rashford remains under contract in Manchester until 2028, but TEAMtalk understands United are still looking to sell him and will stick to the £40m valuation they set for Villa.

There have been rumours of Juventus showing interest in Rashford recently, but as we’ve reported all along, his dream destination would be Barcelona – and there is some mutual interest.

However, an update in Spain has revealed one major opponent to Barcelona’s move for the 27-year-old.

Key Barcelona figure against Rashford move

According to Javier Miguel, who covers Barcelona for AS, the ‘main obstacle’ within the club is Deco.

Barcelona’s sporting director seemingly doesn’t share the vision of others on the board that Rashford would be a good investment.

That’s despite Deco himself admitting Barcelona ‘like’ Rashford as recently as May.

Besides, there are still plenty in favour of signing Rashford at Barcelona. Either way, they will have to focus on some sales first to clear space in their squad.

Head coach Hansi Flick is particularly keen on Rashford, who is believed to have become Barcelona’s main focus for the left-wing position ahead of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Rashford has expressed a preference historically for playing on the left wing, even though he can also play – and sometimes did for Villa – as a striker.

Man Utd transfer news: Sancho exit latest, potential signings

Meanwhile, United remain actively engaged in talks to offload another of their returning loanees.

Chelsea paid a penalty fee to avoid keeping Jadon Sancho, who United must now find a new solution for.

Talks have resumed with his admirers at Juventus this weekend, but the Serie A side’s opening bid is surprisingly low.

As for potential signings, a report has claimed United have entered the race for an award-winning Italy star who wants to play in the Premier League.

In other news, United’s dream target has been given a new release clause.

