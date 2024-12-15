Alan Shearer has done little to quell speculation that Marcus Rashford could be sold by Manchester United in the January window by claiming the player “does not look happy” and that “something is not right” – while Paul Merson has named the three players who could prove difference-makers in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The Red Devils go into Sunday’s clash at the Etihad hoping to make it successive wins in all competitions – and their fourth in seven matches under Ruben Amorim – and will probably never have a better chance of beating Manchester City with Pep Guardiola’s side in a state of disarray themselves. However, while the mood at Manchester United has been raised since the Portuguese’s appointment, they do make the short trip across the city with several question marks hanging over their squad.

Indeed, the blue touch paper has been lit somewhat at United in recent days amid claims that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for all but a handful of their first-team squad.

Among those reportedly set to be shown the door is Rashford, with several sources confirming he has been made available for transfer and with several elite suitors having already expressed an interest.

Quite where he ends up remains to be seen, though it’s claimed United are willing to accept a shock lowly sum to move the 27-year-old in January.

Match of the Day pundit Shearer admits all does not seem well in the Rashford camp right now, speaking to the Daily Mirror, he is unable to explain why his form has dropped so dramatically off a cliff.

“I don’t know him personally. I saw him three years ago scoring 30 goals a season, so it is in there, but we haven’t seen anywhere near that for a long time now,” Shearer said.

“I don’t know if there’s anything going on in his life or anything like that.

“There’s only two guys who can answer, his manager and him with his attitude and his performances and his belief. His performances haven’t been there for a while, he’s gone from there to down there in such a short space of time, so clearly something’s not right.

“I don’t know why he’s gone from there three years ago to where he is now, but I don’t see a happy player. It would be wrong for me to speculate, I don’t know what’s going on around him.”

Carragher on why Rashford should be sold; Merson on derby

Rashford’s struggles at United over the past two seasons have been a topic of hot debate and Jamie Carragher feels United would be better off moving both the forward and skipper Bruno Fernandes on for their long-term gain.

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher stated: “Amorim has taken over an underperforming squad on high wages, and it needs trimming to enable him to invest in the players he needs.

“Given how many signings have dropped in value since joining United, it does not surprise me that big names such as Marcus Rashford are being linked with a move.

“United should sell him as he is not delivering value for his lucrative contract. Eleven goals in his 48 league appearances over the past 18 months is not good enough.

“There has been too much of a pantomime around Rashford for the last few seasons, the promise he showed when breaking into the side not realised. He is 27 now and should be in his prime.

“In a front three, Rashford is the third attacker. United will never win the Premier League or Champions League if he is leading the line.”

Despite Rashford’s apparent struggles in front of goal, Paul Merson believes Amorim could claim a famous win at the Etihad if he opts for an ambitious front three, featuring the 60-times England man at the heart of it.

“If Ruben Amorim wants to win this game he must opt for a front-three with the likes of Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Everybody is exposing City through counter-attacks and this trio can hurt them with their pace,” Merson told SportsKeeda.

Continuing, Merson said the pace is the way United can hurt City, but it may not be enough.

“Like I said, if United can hurt City with pace, they have a chance in this game. They must not sit back and go into a shell while trying to defend themselves all the time. They must take the game to their rivals. I still think City hold the edge here though.”

On the subject of Rashford’s departure, Merson, though is not sure who would finance a move to sign him.

“There are rumours about Amorim approving the sale of Rashford ahead of the January transfer window but I’m not sure who buys him though.

“His wages are through the roof and it’s not justified at all in his performances! It will be difficult to get rid of him.

“Manchester United are in disarray and them selling one of their highest-paid players? It doesn’t make sense to the buyer.

“If it’s Paris Saint-Germain, why don’t they just sign whoever United want to replace Rashford with? That’s a much better deal.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Firm bid for 103-goal striker coming

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have claimed United are readying a firm offer to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, with Amorim reaching a big decision over the Serbian and his other major strike target, Viktor Gyokeres.

And with the Juve star’s deal due to expire in 18 months’ time, combined with Thiago Motta’s interest in landing a United player themselves, it’s claimed an opportunity could present itself for United to bring the former Fiorentina man to Old Trafford in the January window.

However, the first new arrival at Old Trafford could actually come at left-back with Amorim green-lighting a move for a Girona star and amid reports that the Red Devils have launched an ‘impossible to refuse’ bid for the €35m star.

Such a move could potentially be funded by the departure of £81m signing Antony, with a new report claiming the sale process of the flop £200,000 a week winger is ‘already underway’ with his time at Old Trafford in danger of coming to an abrupt halt.

