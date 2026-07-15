Fabrizio Romano has reported whether Marcus Rashford would be open to leaving Manchester United for Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

Rashford is playing for England at the 2026 World Cup and is due back at Man Utd for pre-season.

Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and are set to seal a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi.

It now looks unlikely that Rashford will return to Barcelona, especially with Man Utd steadfast in their stance on not letting the winger leave on another loan deal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are ready to reintegrate Rashford into the first team.

Sources have told us that Man Utd manager Michael Carrick is willing to work with Rashford next season.

The 28-year-old England international winger himself is ready to stay at Man Utd if he cannot get a move away from Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes.

There have been rumours that Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce want to sign Rashford.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce officials have flown into Manchester to hold talks for the winger.

However, according to Romano, there is nothing concrete between Rashford and Fenerbahce.

The Italian journalist has added that Rashford himself has no desire to play in Turkey at this stage of his career.

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Marcus Rashford does NOT want Fenerbahce move

Romano said about Rashford on his YouTube channel: “Many reports, guys, but my understanding is that there is nothing between Marcus Rashford and Fenerbahce.

“No negotiations, no conversations, also because Marcus Rashford, with all due respect to Fenerbahce, is not considering a move to Turkey at this stage of his career, so Rashford is not considering that.

“Rashford is obviously focused on the World.

“After the World Cup, he will assess the situation at Manchester United.

“He will start the pre-season at Manchester United.

“Michael Carrick, from my understanding, is looking forward to working with Marcus Rashford.

“So, he wants to see Rashford.

“He wants to be with Rashford in pre-season to see the attitude, to see the feelings, and then decide whether he’s going to stay or leaving the club in August.

“So, these are the two ways.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there, but with Fenerbahce at the moment, my understanding is nothing is happening.

“Nothing is close.

“Nothing is concrete.

“So, that’s the situation as of today.

“And remember, he will do pre-season with Utd and then from that moment on, we will understand what’s going to happen there.”

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