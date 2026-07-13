Fabrizio Romano makes ‘100% confirmed’ Marcus Rashford and Man Utd claim after double whammy

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Marcus Rashford will report for pre-season duty with Manchester United after the 2026 World Cup, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on the future of the winger.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

The England international winger was hoping to have his loan deal made permanent, but Barcelona decided against triggering the £26million buy-option by June 15.

Barcelona have also signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, with the England international a left-winger like Rashford.

Karim Adeyemi is also set to join Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Adeyemi is a versatile attacking player who can operate on the right wing, left wing and as a centre-forward.

As Barcelona seemingly shut the door on a return for Rashford to Spotify Camp Nou, transfer guru Romano has reported that the winger is ready to start pre-season with Man Utd.

Rashford is starring for England at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, and after a break following the end of the tournament, he will begin his reintegration with the Man Utd first team under manager Michael Carrick.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Just quickly, after the World Cup, Marcus Rashford, as soon as England returns home, Marcus Rashford will be in direct conversations with Michael Carrick.

“But Rashford already confirmed his availability to start the pre-season at Manchester United.

“So, the news I gave you a few weeks ago is 100% confirmed.

“Rashford will start pre-season with Man Utd, and then, if there is a proposal on the table, Rashford and Man Utd will consider that.

“But Rashford will start the pre-season with Manchester United.”

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Man Utd want to sell Marcus Rashford – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on July 1 that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, wants Rashford to be reintegrated into the first-team squad.

Sources told us at the time that talks have also taken place with Man Utd manager Carrick over what to do with Rashford.

We understand that Man Utd are still open to selling Rashford, but the Premier League giants are prepared to use him next season should no transfer materialise.

On July 8, Bailey reported that Wilcox and Carrick have spoken to each other and have decided that Rashford will not be part of a so-called ‘bomb squad’.

However, we understand that Rashford would still like to return to Barcelona, with Man Utd keen on offloading him for good.

Bailey further added: “Despite the improved working relationship between player and club, neither side has altered its long-term view.

“United still want to secure a permanent sale this summer, while Rashford also believes a fresh start away from Old Trafford represents the best outcome.

“However, with no agreement currently in place, both parties are prepared to work together professionally until a suitable solution is found.

“TEAMtalk understands the current expectation is that Rashford will report back to Carrick’s squad at the beginning of August after being granted an extended break following England’s involvement in the World Cup finals.”

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