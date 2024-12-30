Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford might not be at Old Trafford next season

Marcus Rashford faces a big dilemma to get his career back on track with a third major suitor appearing to have ruled themselves out the running for his signature, while the reasons why his Manchester United career also look over have come to light.

The 27-year-old forward has been headline news at Old Trafford ever since Ruben Amorim left him out of their matchday squad for the memorable 2-1 derby day success at Manchester City on December 15. And with Rashford confirming in an interview later that week that he wanted out of his boyhood club, the player has, unsurprisingly, not been seen in a Manchester United shirt ever since.

Quite what happens next for the 60-times capped England international remains to be seen. Rashford – previously well-regarded in the game, especially when scoring 30 goals throughout the 2022/23 season – does not exactly have a plethora of sides falling over themselves looking to sign the player.

Indeed, over the last few days, both Juventus and Napoli have seemingly declined an apparent option to open discussions with the player, with articles in The Sun and Il Matino, respectively, both claiming the player’s wages are way beyond what they are prepared to pay him.

Rashford has been linked with two sides in LaLiga, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among those also to be considering an approach.

And while Barcelona’s financial struggles are well-documented, Fijaches now reports that Diego Simeone’s Rojoblancos have also ruled themselves out of the hunt, citing the player’s wages as a major reason and loss of form as two reasons why they are prepared to walk away from a potential deal.

Atletico KO’ing themselves from the transfer race will certainly come as a blow. Sources had told TEAMtalk that the player was looking to Spain as his favoured next destination upon leaving Old Trafford, and with the report now suggests the player may only have two options remaining if he is to leave Old Trafford in the January window – with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey both still seemingly keen on a move.

GO DEEPER – Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Level of Marcus Rashford problems at Man Utd come to light

Whether Rashford would be keen on a move to either Saudi or Turkey remains to be seen. However, the initial reports suggests he would not be in favour of moving to either country, preferring instead to continue playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues at the very least.

However, with options dwindling all the time for the 138-goal star, it seems he could be left in limbo at Man Utd with Amorim appearing to be in no hurry to recall the troubled star to his matchday squads.

Indeed, according to ultra-reliable Manchester United journalist Andy Mitten, Rashford’s situation at Old Trafford has been brewing for some time, with a damning indictment of the player delivered in an interview with talkSPORT.

“Every previous manager has had issues with Marcus Rashford,” Mitten sensationally revealed.

“I’ve spoken to them. They’ve told me in confidence going back years and years and years.”

Rashford has played under five previous managers at Old Trafford, with Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and now Amorim all having done their best to get a consistent tune from the star. He also played under the interim charge of Ralf Rangnick for a period, though the German was never officially listed as a permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Having been overlooked once again for their most recent outing – a 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day – Amorim provided an update on his situation.

“It’s always the same reason it’s going to be,” Amorim responded.

“We have to be the same professionals, the same guys, winning or losing. Losing, I have to be stronger. I will continue with my idea until the end.”

Asked if Rashford had shown signs of changing since being left out, Amorim gave a blunt and telling answer: “If he’s not here, you can make your mind up.”

While TEAMtalk understands that United are more than open to his sale in January, the early signs of securing an agreeement do not look good.

As a result, Rashford may need to take a quite significant hit on his current £300,000 a week wages if he is to secure a move elsewhere and with his financial demands currently seen as way beyond what any of the clubs linked with his signature are willing to point out.

Latest Man Utd news: Brighton star eyed; controversial Ronaldo move

Meanwhile, Rashford is not the only big-name star United are willing to sacrifice in the new year amid shock new reports that claim Amorim is also open to the idea of dumping Andre Onana if an offer comes in for his services.

The Cameroon keeper has been in largely good form this season, though has been guilty of a couple of glaring blunders of late, and it’s claimed both parties are open to the possibility of a change.

And according to a report on Sunday, United are ready to target a move for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as his replacement – with the fee needed to sign the Netherlands goalkeeper also coming to light.

Elsewhere, iconic former United star Cristiano Ronaldo is refusing to rule out a future move to one of United’s fiercest rivals, Manchester City, and with the veteran star also having his say on the current struggles being encountered by Pep Guardiola.

In other news, United are hopeful of completing a stunning double raid on PSG next month.

Nuno Mendes and Randal Kolo Muani are the targets and full details on the club’s efforts can be found here.

Rashford’s Man Utd career season by season