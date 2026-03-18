Fabrizio Romano has revealed the message that Manchester United have sent to Barcelona regarding changing the terms of the loan deal of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025. As per the original terms of the deal, Barcelona have the option to make it permanent for €30million (£26m, $34.6m).

The England international forward has been superb for Barcelona in the 2025/26 campaign and has established himself as an important player in Hansi Flick’s team.

Rashford has scored 10 goals and given 13 assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

The Man Utd-owned forward has already previously spoken about his desire to stay at Barcelona for the long term.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also said this week that he wants to keep Rashford at the club.

There have been suggestions in the Spanish media that Man Utd could accept a swap deal for Rashford.

Barcelona’s finances are not healthy, so the defending Spanish champions are looking to change the terms of the loan deal for Rashford and lower the fee they would have to pay Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has dismissed suggestions that Man Utd could accept Barcelona’s offer, with the Italian journalist revealing the message that the Red Devils have sent to the Blaugrana.

Romano said about Rashford on his YouTube channel: “Remember that Barcelona have a verbal agreement with Marcus Rashford, with his brother and so with his camp to get a contract done because Rashford joined Barcelona on a loan deal, with a buy option clause of €30million.

“But now Rashford has an agreement with Barcelona on personal terms, so his own contract.

“Now, what has to happen is the agreement between Barcelona and Manchester United.

“Laporta said he wants to find a solution with Utd.

“From Utd, the message is a little bit stronger.

“Utd say, ‘We don’t want creative solutions. We want €30m buy-option, otherwise the player can return here, and we can eventually sell to other clubs’.

“Rashford did very well in terms of goals, in terms of assists, in terms of performances.

“Man Utd say, ‘Barcelona pay what we want €30m, or the player can return here’.

“So, Barcelona are on it. We will see how this conversation will continue.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Swap deal, ‘official contact’

Meanwhile, Man Utd are said to be planning a swap deal involving one of their goalkeepers, which makes perfect sense.

Man Utd have received a boost in their quest to sign a Nottingham Forest star, with the Tricky Trees already planning for life without him.

And finally, Man Utd have made ‘official contact’ with a Dutch club to sign one of their gems in the summer transfer window.