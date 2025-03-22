Marcus Rashford has been told his move to Aston Villa should never have come into the picture and that he should be back at Manchester United next season – by a former club captain.

Rashford left Man Utd for the first time in his career late in the winter transfer window to join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim. He has seen his confidence soar since the move and even started Thomas Tuchel’s first game as England manager by virtue of his recent resurgence.

Aston Villa have an option to buy Rashford for £40m, but if he is sent back to Old Trafford, Man Utd still have him under contract until 2028.

And Rashford should be showing his talent in a red shirt going forwards, according to Bryan Robson.

“Marcus has unbelievable talent and should be doing better for Manchester United,” Robson told the Daily Express. “He shouldn’t even be moving on to Aston Villa. He should be giving his best for Man Utd.

“[Whether he comes back] is the manager’s and Marcus’s decision. But for me, he’s got the talent, and you’ve got to get the best out of him. And Marcus has got to get the best out of himself, and he should be a Man Utd player next year.”

While Rashford has been in better form for Aston Villa, Robson has taken issue with pundits claiming he’s enjoying his football there more than he was in Manchester.

“Well, I haven’t come out publicly and said anything, but the TV pundits drive me crazy,” Robson added. “I’m talking about ex-players saying that as soon as he went to Villa, he was enjoying his football again.

“Hold on a minute. You are so fortunate to be a football player. If I’m at Man Utd, I’m enjoying my football, or I should be enjoying my football, and I’m going to work hard to try and make the team successful.

“So when you go to Villa, it’s no different from playing for Man Utd. You try to enjoy your game and do the best you can. So there’s no excuses.”

Marcus Rashford future explained

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher provided an update about Rashford’s future away from Man Utd.

Our understanding is that Villa are yet to decide if they will trigger their option to buy Rashford.

Villa want to wait for a prolonged spell of form by Rashford before committing to a permanent move. Likewise, the forward wants to take his time at assessing all his options, with a move to Europe still of interest.

Sources have also clarified that Man Utd will struggle to receive more than £40m for Rashford, even if he enjoys a surge in form, due to the precedent set by the option to buy agreed with Villa.

Whatever comes next, Rashford is unlikely to ever play for Man Utd again, after 426 appearances for the club.

Club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has openly admitted it may have been for the best that Rashford left Man Utd so he could show his talent elsewhere.

Latest Man Utd headlines

📌 ‘Important’ Man Utd signing sparks mad scramble to snap up star who’ll be replaced

📌 Man Utd masterclass with Atletico Madrid to complete transfer Amorim will love

📌 Ultimate Sancho humiliation with new Chelsea plan for Man Utd loanee revealed

Rashford at Aston Villa: The timeline

February 2: Aston Villa announce the addition of Rashford on loan for the rest of the season

February 9: Unai Emery gives Rashford his Villa debut as a substitute in an FA Cup game against Tottenham

February 22: Rashford provides two assists to Marco Asensio to help give Villa a 2-1 win over Chelsea

February 28: Rashford adds another assist, again to Asensio, in an FA Cup win over Cardiff City

March 4: Emery selects Rashford as a starter for his first Champions League appearance since November 2023 as Villa beat Club Brugge

March 12: Rashford gets an assist in the second leg against Club Brugge as Villa qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals

March 14: Thomas Tuchel names Rashford in his first England squad, 12 months since his previous international cap

March 21: Rashford starts against Albania in Tuchel’s first game in charge of England

Think you know Rashford?