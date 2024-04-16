Manchester United WILL listen to offers for Marcus Rashford this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe willing to sell the England forward for a club-record fee and his chances of a move to PSG now clarified, a strong new report has claimed.

The 26-year-old forward is a one-club man, having debuted for his hometown team back in February 2016 and since going on to make 398 appearances, scoring an impressive 131 goals in that time. However, Rashford has proved something of an inconsistent figure in recent years, showcasing his very best form over the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored a career-high 30 goals, to the frustrations of this season, where he has only managed eight so far.

As a result of those inconsistencies, it’s now reported that new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made the brutal decision to put Rashford up for sale – though it will take a record fee to prise him away from Old Trafford.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Ratcliffe has told the forward’s would-be suitors that they are prepared to offload the striker for a nine-figure sum of £100m – which would comfortably set a new record sale benchmark at Manchester United.

That record is currently held by the £80m paid by Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo way back in June 2009, with his move to the Bernabeu presenting the Red Devils with an all-too-rare transfer profit of £68m.

But having come through their academy, any sale of Rashford would surely likely shatter that fee, with Rashford seen as one of the club’s most sellable and marketable assets.

Marcus Rashford sale: Reasons for huge valuation revealed

As a result, it’s claimed Ratcliffe has not reached the decision easily, but sees the player as a chance to bring in a hefty wad of cash and boost their own summer kitty ahead of what is expected to be a summer of major changes.

To that end, the Red Devils have on Tuesday morning been linked with a mammoth £251m double swoop of their own for two of super-agent Jorge Mendes’ top clients.

Whether United do sign either of the players in question does remain doubtful, though any player linked with a move this summer is likely to be a costly one given the prestige that a move to Old Trafford brings.

And with the club having to carefully keep an eye on their expenditure in light of the Premier League’s stricter than ever Financial Fair Play (FFP) rulings, it’s been declared that Rashford could prove to be INEOS’ sacrificial lamb of the summer as they look to fund their own transfer incomings and rebuilding of their playing squad.

To that end, the Mirror claims United see Rashford in the same ball-park as both his England teammates Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who were both on the move last summer for nine-figure sums, to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Rashford is unlikely to be the only high-profile exit at Old Trafford this summer, either, with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho both also likely to be offloaded.

Greenwood is a target for Juventus, while Sancho will hope to finalise a permanent return to Borussia Dortmund, albeit for a vastly-reduced fee.

PSG make Rashford decision as another Euro giant hover

Per the Mirror’s report, two clubs are potentially considering moves for Rashford amid claims he has been put up for sale, with PSG and Barcelona seen as the two most likely suitors.

PSG are in the market for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has reportedly agreed a lucrative free-transfer move to Real Madrid. And with a major void in their side to fill, Rashford is one player they have been casting their eyes over and having been linked with a move for him before.

However, according to The Sun, Luis Enrique’s side have decided against a move for the 60-times capped England man, believing his giant salary demands, together with his on-field struggles this season alongside a perceived lack of workrate, do not deem him worthy of United’s huge asking price.

To that end, it’s reported the Ligue 1 champions will look elsewhere for their Mbappe heir this summer.

But there could be hope for Rashford in the form of Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting the Spanish giants could look to reignite their past interest in the player and make a fresh play to bring him to the Nou Camp.

It’s been reported in the past that Barca have already agreed personal terms with the player and would very much love to add his talents to their side.

However, any such deal would be subject to the LaLiga giants offloading a number of their own big assets first, with the likes of Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and potentially even Robert Lewandowski among those tipped to leave to help finance the deal.

