Ruben Amorim has appeared to offer Marcus Rashford a big olive branch by suggesting his career at Manchester United is not necessarily over, though TEAMtalk can reveal the truths behind the Portuguese’s words and with Red Devils chiefs finally holding official talks with Barcelona over a move.

The 27-year-old has made clear his wish to leave Old Trafford and try something new, having failed to make an appearance for Manchester United since their Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12. However, securing a move away for the wantaway forward has proved anything but easy, with the Red Devils’ £50m valuation and the player’s sizeable £325,000 a week wages proving difficult obstacles for a host of suitors to overcome.

To that end, his brother and agent Dwaine Maynard has held talks with a series of top European sides, ranging from AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Monaco.

However, the player’s preference has always been on a move to Spain with Barcelona who, while interested in striking a deal for the 60-cap England star, do have a raft of financial issues to overcome first.

As a result, the prospect of Rashford remaining at Old Trafford beyond the closing of the window cannot be ruled out.

And in anticipation of such an event unfolding, Amorim has appeared to offer the attacker something of a lifeline – if he can get his head screwed on and his attitude right first.

“The situation is the same for every player,” Amorim said at a pre-match press conference, before addressing his claim that he would rather pick the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, on the bench before the 27-year-old.

“My sentence was that I wouldn’t put any player that doesn’t give the maximum. I didn’t say only Marcus Rashford.

“We are a better team with him, that’s clear, but until the right moment, I won’t change my mind.

“If Rashford will change we are more than happy to have Rashford. But we have to set standards. It’s not personal.”

On the prospect of having a fully concentrated Rashford in his side, Amorim added: “Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better, but he has to change.

“If he changes, we will use a talent like Rashford, but in this moment we have to set some standards.”

Barcelona hold last-ditch Rashford talks as chances are assessed

Despite Amorim’s offering something of an olive branch to the player, sources have confirmed to us that United are still very much open to the player’s sale – or loan as now looks more likely – before the closing of the winter window at 11pm on Monday.

His perceived somewhat unprofessional approach has clearly not gone down well with Amorim and behind the scenes, we have been told there is no way back for the player with their relationship described to us as broken.

Furthermore, Sir Jim Ratcliffe also decided early into his buying of a 27.7% stake in the club that they would listen to offers for Rashford with the player not fitting in with their ‘cultural reboot’, ensuring a parting of ways in 2025 has long since been the plan.

However, the failure to agree a deal with days left in the window has left United wide open to the possibility that they will be left stumped with an unhappy player after the window closes. And having an inactive Rashford is of no use to anyone, it seems – hence the Amorim update to the media.

Nonetheless, Rashford has made clear his preference to join Barcelona and the Daily Telegraph reports that ‘tentative talks’ between United officials and the Spanish giants were finally held on Wednesday in a bid to find an agreement.

Those talks have focused on a possible loan move to the Nou Camp, though there remains serious doubts about whether Barca can finance a deal, even if United are prepared to finance a vast chunk of his sizeable weekly wage.

Barca, for their part, need to offload a couple of players themselves to finance a deal, with Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati among those on the chopping block. And while Barca have agreed a deal in principle to sell one of their most promising young stars, they will need more outgoings before they can commit to signing Rashford.

Two surprise suitors emerge for Rashford; Spurs, West Ham stance

With a move to Catalonia looking slim at best, two opportunistic suitors are also starting to emerge from the shadows in the chase for the 138-goal forward.

And while Fenerbahce have publicly distanced themselves from the prospect of signing the forward, our reporter Rudy Galetti has had it made clear to him that the Super Lig side are positioning themselves to take advantage if the player fails to secure a move after the mainland European window closes for business.

And with the Turkey transfer window remaining open until February 11, the Istanbul club are looking to repeat the trick that saw city rivals Galatasaray pounce for Victor Osimhen over the summer after the failure to sell him to Chelsea.

Furthermore, Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ahli are also poised to launch an audacious move for his services, which will undoubtedly please United’s moneymen, albeit with some work to do if they are convince Rashford to move to the Middle East.

Tottenham and West Ham have also been linked with late moves for the unhappy star, though the player’s thoughts on a move across the Premier League may yet force them to think twice about a possible move.

