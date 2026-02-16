Pundits clash over stunning Man Utd return as ‘spectacular’ star receives warning

Marcus Rashford has been told his ‘Manchester United days are over’, though a second pundit thinks his excellent Barcelona form could ignite a shock return to Old Trafford.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out of favour under then-manager Ruben Amorim. The forward subsequently joined Barcelona on loan last summer, and the Catalan giants have an option to buy worth €30million (£26m / $36m).

The transfer raised eyebrows given Rashford’s big wages and his underwhelming form during his last few seasons at Man Utd.

But Rashford has been brilliant in Spain, notching 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances so far. This has led Barca defender Ronald Araujo to praise his ‘spectacular’ form in front of goal.

Former United coach Rene Meulensteen thinks the Englishman is gearing up for a sensational return to his boyhood club.

“It could be a route back for Marcus Rashford at Man United, definitely,” he said (via the Mirror).

“I think Marcus is still as ‘red’ as anyone because he came through the ranks as a young kid, and that will never go away, that will never leave him.

“It’s the same with Scott McTominay. Both players have done extremely well wherever they’ve gone. But I think it was good for Marcus to have that spell away, first of all at Aston Villa, but now at Barcelona. It’s a different culture, a different language, and a different style. Every week is different.

“The Premier League is different. It’s so much more demanding than any league in the world. And I think he’s enjoying his football, and that’s the most important thing. He needs to enjoy his football.”

However, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy does not think there is any chance Rashford will go back.

“I don’t think Michael Carrick, or whoever gets the job, will be able to influence the club to change their approach on Marcus Rashford,” he said.

“I think he’s had his chances and opportunities. Also, the fanbase has generally turned on him a little bit.

Marcus Rashford ‘too far gone’ at Man Utd

“I think he’s too far gone. Even if he doesn’t get the Barcelona move, a move somewhere else will benefit him.

“He looks like he’s playing with freedom. I even saw him come off the bench against Real Madrid, and he looked so sharp, expressing himself and appearing like a different player. I think his days at United are over, regardless of who is in charge.”

We understand Rashford has not been in contact with anyone at United about a possible return, despite some reports claiming that to be the case.

Our sources state that Rashford has no intention of going back to England and is fully committed to Barca.

The Blaugrana will not make a final decision on activating that €30m clause until the end of the season, which means speculation looks set to continue.

Barca boss Hansi Flick has been hugely impressed by the 28-year-old and will likely tell club chiefs to sign him permanently. Although, the move will depend on Barca’s finances.

