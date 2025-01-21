Marcus Rashford is now open to the possibility of STAYING at Manchester United a stunning new report has claimed, while AC Milan have set the forward a deadline by which to decide on a move and with a new cash-rich European side ready to propose a loan deal solution to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 27-year-old has been headline news ever since he was excluded from Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad for the 2-1 derby day win at Manchester City in mid-December and the player’s subsequent admission that he wants to leave Old Trafford and try something new. Since then, Rashford has not made a single appearance, with his outing in the Europa League clash at Viktoria Plzen on December 12 looking likely his last ever in a Manchester United shirt.

Since then, Rashford has been linked with moves to numerous clubs on the continent and back at home. And while Ratcliffe wants to move the player on to ease themselves of his sizeable £325,000 a week wages, finding a new home for the 60-times capped England international has proved easier said than done.

To that end, the player’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has held extensive talks with AC Milan, who for a long time had looked the most likely suitor for his services. However, despite the Italians agreeing to meet United’s demand of a 50% coverage of his wages, Rashford is yet to agree on the move and the Rossoneri are understood to have lost patience.

Now, according to The Sun, French side AS Monaco have firmly thrown their hats into the ring for his signature, offering to take him on loan – and cover most of the player’s wages over the remainder of the season. Their offer is believed to be just a dry loan and at this stage, there is no word on whether they would like to sign Rashford permanently.

Despite that, it’s also reported by multiple outlets that Rashford is now also open to the possibility of remaining at Old Trafford for the rest of the season – and potentially beyond.

It’s claimed that Rashford is putting in additional training sessions in a bid to ensure that the player – who has missed the last nine games – is as fit as possible if and when called upon again by United.

It’s also reported that Rashford has no issues with Amorim and is ready to give his 100% for the club if called upon again over the next few weeks.

Possible Rashford comeback game named as Milan set deadline

In addition, it’s reported by multiple outlets that Rashford has set his sights on impressing Amorim enough to be considered for action for the Battle of Britain clash against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

Whether the United boss relents and chooses to select the 27-year-old, though, remains to be seen, and The Sun suggests that Amorim still wants to see the player depart before January’s transfer window slams shut.

Amorim also revealed after Sunday’s loss to Brighton that the player’s ongoing exclusion from the United matchday squad was his own personal choice.

“I don’t want to focus on this bad moment because in the games we lost, Rashford is not here.

“I don’t want to put this moment on Rashford. Rashford is out because he is not playing.

“No matter what, I am not going to put out a player I don’t believe is the best for the team.”

Certainly, the arrival of Monaco onto the scene could give United the solution they are craving if the Ligue 1 side follows up with a concrete offer for his services.

As for Milan, the Daily Mirror reports they have now set the player a deadline of Monday by which to decide whether to make a move to the San Siro.

Latest Man Utd news: Garnacho to make his choice; Casemiro U-turn advised

Meanwhile, reports that concrete are set to make a concrete approach to sign Alejandro Garnacho have gathered pace overnight after the player’s agent was spotted at Stamford Bridge attending the Blues’ 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday evening.

The Argentine is reported to be a player United are reluctantly open to selling this month and amid strong suggestions he is the subject of interest from Napoli.

However, with Enzo Maresca’s side now on the scene, a report has revealed which of those two clubs Garnacho will choose as the possibility of his sale gathers pace.

United want to use any funds from his sale to fund the signing of a new left wing-back and it’s claimed the Red Devils are actively chasing a deal for Patrick Dorgu this month. Dorgu would fit Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation better as he can operate as a wing-back on either flank.

Dorgu has informed United of his desire to join them this month, though Tottenham Hotspur are providing competition for the deal.

Lecce are ready to accept a bid worth between £30-34m (up to €40.2m / $41.8m) for the Denmark international.

Another star strongly linked with the exit door is Casemiro, who constantly looks a shadow of the player in his first season at Old Trafford.

However, despite strong links to Saudi Arabia, a divisive former United star has urged the club to take Casemiro off the transfer market, with Amorim having been told the experienced midfielder can ‘offer more’ if given the chance.

Rashford’s goals and assists for Man Utd over the years