Marcus Rashford is continuing to strengthen his case to remain at Barcelona beyond this season, with TEAMtalk understanding that Hansi Flick has now made it abundantly clear internally that he wants the Manchester United loanee to stay in Catalunya long-term, but a wage increase the player is set to receive makes things all the more complex.

The England international once again justified Flick’s faith during El Clasico, after being handed a starting role in one of the biggest matches of the season.

Rashford responded in spectacular fashion, curling home a superb free-kick to open the scoring and further enhancing his growing importance within Flick’s evolving Barcelona side.

It proved an emotional evening for the German coach, who revealed before the match that his father had passed away, and sources state Flick has developed particularly close relationships with several players during a demanding campaign, with Rashford among those he trusts most.

TEAMtalk understands Flick has been hugely impressed not only by Rashford’s performances on the pitch, but also by his professionalism, mentality and willingness to fully embrace Barcelona’s squad rotation system.

The Barca boss has now communicated directly to president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco that he would like Rashford to remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

Barcelona themselves have also been delighted by the way Rashford has conducted himself throughout his spell in Spain.

READ MORE – Marcus Rashford admits he ‘came here to win’ with big statement on Barcelona future after LaLiga title glory

Barcelona chiefs hugely impressed with Rashford

Sources state Barcelona officials have been especially impressed by the forward’s professionalism in public and behind the scenes, even during periods where he has not always started matches consistently.

His comments following the El Clasico victory were also viewed internally as another example of him representing both himself and the club positively.

“I’m not a magician but if I was, I would stay,” Rashford said after the win.

“We will see. Football is unpredictable but for now, I will just enjoy it, live in the moment and reassess at the end of the season and see what is possible.”

Those remarks are understood to have gone down extremely well with Barcelona’s hierarchy.

However, despite Flick’s desire to keep him, securing a permanent agreement this summer remains highly complicated financially.

Barcelona continue to prioritise several marquee transfer targets, including Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, meaning major financial flexibility would be required before a permanent Rashford deal could realistically be completed.

Even so, Rashford himself has made his feelings crystal clear throughout his time in Spain.

TEAMtalk can confirm the 28-year-old only wants to stay at Barcelona and currently has little desire to return to England this summer.

Those close to the player believe his recent performances reflect both his happiness and commitment to the Catalan giants.

Since the last international break, Rashford has produced four goals and one assist in eight appearances while becoming an increasingly trusted figure within Flick’s tactical plans.

Barcelona eye ‘alternative’ Man Utd deal amid Arsenal interest

Barcelona are currently unlikely to activate their €30million (£26m / $35m) option to buy this summer, but TEAMtalk understands alternative structures are now being explored.

One proposal under discussion would involve extending Rashford’s loan for another season, potentially with an obligation to buy included in 2027.

United, however, are not enthusiastic about that solution. Sources indicate United believe there are several clubs prepared to negotiate a permanent transfer immediately, with Arsenal among the sides to have enquired about Rashford’s situation in recent months.

Despite that outside interest, the player’s stance has remained completely unchanged – Barcelona is the only destination he wants.

A major factor behind Flick’s determination to retain Rashford is the attacker’s attitude towards competition and rotation. The England international has already featured in close to 50 games for Barcelona this season and has consistently shown a willingness to adapt his role for the good of the team.

That selfless mentality has significantly strengthened Flick’s admiration for the player and reinforced his desire to keep him long-term.

Man Utd wage rise is another obstacle for Barcelona

There is also now another major financial complication emerging behind the scenes.

TEAMtalk understands Rashford is due a 25 per cent increase on his United wages following their qualification for next season’s Champions League. That uplift would hand the forward a substantial pay rise and this creates another issue for United.

Sources state United’s hierarchy remain focused on reducing the club’s overall wage bill as part of their wider restructuring plans and Rashford’s increase would only intensify that situation.

With Rashford already among the club’s top earners, the prospect of his salary rising even further makes it increasingly unlikely United would want him reintegrated into the squad long-term.

While United continue to publicly insist Rashford could still have a future at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands the club’s footballing hierarchy no longer realistically envisage reintegrating him into their plans.

Rashford still has two-years remaining on his current contract, but all signs increasingly point towards his future lying away from Manchester United with Barcelona remaining his overwhelming priority.

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