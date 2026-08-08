Amad Diallo namechecks Marcus Rashford after Man Utd draw with PSG as Michael Carrick reaches decision

Amad Diallo has made it clear that he wants Marcus Rashford to be part of the Manchester United set-up, as TEAMtalk reveals Red Devils’ manager Michael Carrick’s plan regarding the England international winger.

Man Utd played out a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly match in Gothenburg.

Rashford did not feature in the game, as the winger has yet to report for Man Utd pre-season training.

The England international is on a break after playing for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

Rashford’s Man Utd and England international teammate Kobbie Mainoo, too, is on holiday.

However, it is expected that both Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd, and Mainoo will report for training soon.

Man Utd will take on Leeds United next Wednesday and will face AC Milan, now managed by their former manager Ruben Amorim, next weekend.

Amad Diallo played for Man Utd against PSG on Saturday, and the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international winger is looking forward to welcoming back Rashford as well as Mainoo.

Diallo told MUTV after the match, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News: “A good game, we knew PSG are good.

“All about fitness, that’s why we are here.

“For me, pre-season has been good.

“We need to keep going, try and win games.

“It was a good game, we knew how tough they are to beat.

“It is exciting to have Bruno, Mazraoui and other players.

“Now we need Rashford, Kobbie and it is exciting.

“We have two more games against Leeds and Milan, we need to get our fitness and hopefully we can win a trophy this season.”

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Michael Carrick wants Marcus Rashford stay at Man Utd – sources

Barcelona did not trigger the £30million buy-option in Rashford’s loan deal to make it permanent.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd would still ideally like to sell Rashford.

We understand that Rashford, too, would be open to leaving Man Utd for good before the summer transfer window closes.

However, sources have told us that both parties are willing to work together, and a continued relationship is very much on the table.

We understand that Man Utd manager Carrick wants Rashford to stay and has decided to to make the England international winger a key figure in his team for the 2026/27 campaign.

Sources have told Bailey that Carrick and his coaching staff at Man Utd are “genuinely excited” about the prospect of working with Rashford again.

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