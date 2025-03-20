Major Man Utd blunder revealed as truth about permanent Marcus Rashford exit emerges

Manchester United may not be able to get more than £40million for Marcus Rashford this summer if Aston Villa decide against making his loan deal permanent, TEAMtalk understands.

Rashford joined Villa on loan from Premier League rivals Man Utd in the winter transfer window. After struggling to make an impact first under Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim in the first half of the season, it was decided by Rashford and Man Utd that a parting of the ways would be best for both parties.

The England international forward has made a bright start to life at Villa, with Unai Emery seemingly able to get the best out of him.

The 27-year-old has given four assists in nine matches in all competitions for the Villans, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four and have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent in the summer transfer window for £40million.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Villa have not yet decided whether or not they will trigger that option.

The Villans are still evaluating Rashford and want to see him enjoy a run of sustained good form and high-level performances up to the end of the season.

We understand that the forward also has plenty of opportunities elsewhere, and sources suggest a move abroad is still something that is of interest to Rashford.

Barcelona are among the sides keeping tabs on the Englishman’s situation and will make a move if they feel a deal is there to be done.

Sources say that the 27-year-old will not make any final calls on his future until the summer and wants to evaluate all the opportunities on the table.

Aware that he is in demand, Rashford is fully focussed on driving up his form at Villa and representing England to the best of his ability.

There are also some murmurs that Rashford’s impressive performances will drive up the asking price, but a precedent has been set with the agreement with Villa, and Man United may struggle to get more than the £40million they have already asked for from the Villans.

It will depend on how well Rashford does over the next few months, and if he does get back to his best, then clubs may be willing to cough up more than £40million for him.

Man Utd stance on Marcus Rashford future

Rashford came through the Man Utd youth system to establish himself in the first team.

The forward has made a total of 426 appearances for the Red Devils. He has scored 138 goals and given 64 assists in those games.

It is unlikely that Rashford will ever play for Man Utd again, with the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, recently telling in an interview with BBC Sport that it was for the best that the forward left Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Ratcliffe said: “He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him. I am very pleased he is doing well. It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are interested in signing former Leeds United winger Raphinha from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

While Raphinha is having a wonderful season, Barcelona are open to selling the winger to sign players, and this has opened the door for the Red Devils to swoop in.

Man Utd have been linked with Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund.

The Premier League club are said to be planning a bid of £40million for the 24-year-old Germany international midfielder.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Man Utd are expected to sell Rasmus Hojlund at the end of the season.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook said: “I think he’ll move on at the end of the season. I think there’s interest from Italy.

“I think INEOS and Ruben Amorim are not necessarily convinced that he’s the man to lead the line moving forward.”

