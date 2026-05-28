Marcus Rashford will be delighted to learn that Barcelona are still keen on doing a deal with Manchester United for him, despite the Spanish champions about to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Barcelona have until June 15 to trigger the buy-option of €30million (£26m, $35m) in the loan deal with Man Utd for Rashford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, who, too, want to keep the England international winger.

However, Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford and then make it permanent in 2027.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are insistent on Barcelona paying €30m (£26m, $35m) to sign Rashford permanently this summer.

Barcelona are also close to signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, with sources telling us that a medical has been booked for the England international winger.

Hansi Flick’s side, who have won LaLiga for the past two seasons, are also in talks to sign Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona have already held talks with Alvarez’s agents and are planning to send a bid to Atletico Madrid for the Argentina international striker.

There will be concerns whether Barcelona splashing big on Gordon and Alvarez will affect a deal for Rashford, but, according to two journalists, the Catalan giants are still keen on keeping the England international winger.

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Barcelona want to keep Marcus Rashford

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reported on Wednesday afternoon that Barcelona plan to keep Rashford.

While noting Barcelona’s desire to sign Gordon, Balague wrote on X at 3:24pm on May 27: “That is not the end of Marcus Rashford at the club as right now the idea is to keep him too

“According to club sources, Barcelona will return to 1v1 rules (anything that comes from sales can be invested back) and have money for a couple or three big transfers (a centre forward, a centre back, Gordon)”

Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan reported on X at 11:07am on May 28: “Barcelona’s move for Anthony Gordon not expected to directly impact any move for Marcus Rashford to return the club in a permanent move.

“Sources close to the situation believe Barcelona still financially able to activate the £26m option to buy Rashford.

“#mufc’s stance remains, they will not renegotiate with Barcelona over their fee / or consider another loan.

“Confidence they can sell higher elsewhere + remains expectation he leaves United permanently this summer & no reunion with Michael Carrick.

“(w/ @Amarjournalist_)”

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