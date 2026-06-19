Man Utd make COMPLETE U-turn on Marcus Rashford as journalist drops Michael Carrick revelation

Manchester United want to keep Marcus Rashford for next season as part of manager Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a transfer journalist, as Rio Ferdinand tells the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, what to do about the winger.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

However, Barcelona did not trigger the £26million buy-option in the loan deal with Man Utd by the June 15 deadline.

Barcelona, who have already signed left-winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, want another loan deal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd want to get rid of Rashford for good this summer.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have instructed intermediaries to find clubs for the winger, who is playing for England at the 2026 World Cup.

We understand that Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs spoken to regarding a potential move for Rashford, who has a £40million release clause in his contract at Man Utd that is available to all clubs except Liverpool and Manchester City.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick, though, is an admirer of Rashford, and, according to Christian Falk, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, ‘have an idea’ to keep the 28-year-old at Old Trafford next season.

The Bild journalist has also revealed whether Bayern Munich could sign Rashford from Man Utd this summer.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: A Bayern bid for Marcus Rashford is imminent.

“But Fabrizio Romano’s information on the subject is, of course, true.

“There was some contact after Anthony Gordon said no to Bayern Munich and decided to move to Barcelona.

“They had to make a few calls, and they have a long list of players they like.

“Rashford’s name carries a certain pedigree, and he had a very good loan spell in La Liga.

“However, if the deal with Saibari works out, they’re not going to move for the Manchester United attacker.

“There’s also a question around the potential salary, as Bayern are currently forking out a lot of money on their wage bill – too much, in the eyes of the supervisory board.

“So you’re not going to make a deal with the England international if the idea is to lower the wage bill.

“It’s normal for Bayern to make a few calls from their shortlist, and Rashford remains a topic at the club, but he’s not the number one topic.

“I heard that Manchester United have an idea to stick with him ahead of the new season, as Michael Carrick is said to want to work with the 28-year-old.

“I met Carrick at the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards at the Landmark Hotel.

“I think he makes a very good impression; he’s a very straightforward kind of guy, and I think he could work with Rashford to get him back to his best.”

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Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd to keep Marcus Rashford

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to keep Rashford next season.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Do you know what, Manchester United might have to start re-evaluating Marcus Rashford’s situation.

“I’m happy to change, I’m happy to change. I’m not wrong and strong, that’s not my game. I’m happy to change.

“It seems like Marcus Rashford has matured, the time away from the club may have done him the good he needed and maybe it’s cleansed both parties.

“Is it time? Is it time to shake hands and for him to say, ‘I’m back’. I think you can see a maturity with Marcus Rashford now.

“That spell at Barcelona has worked out in a way that he now understands his role. He was an impact player at times for Barcelona and that could be his role with England as well.

“If he’s coming off the bench and making that impact then that’s a huge asset to the squad because we’re going to need those players.

“If I’m the opposing full-back and I see Marcus Rashford warming up, you are looking over to the bench and hoping to get subbed off because you don’t want that smoke. He’s not coming on to see the game out, he’s coming on to hurt you.”

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