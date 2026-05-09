Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick believes that Marcus Rashford still has a future at Old Trafford, according to a Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, as sources tell TEAMtalk the plan of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, for the forward.

Rashford has done well during his loan spell at Barcelona this season, with the Man Utd-owned winger establishing himself as an important player in Hansi Flick’s team.

The 28-year-old left-winger has found the back of the net 13 times and has given 14 assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona want to keep Rashford, but the Catalan giants do not want to trigger the €30million (£26m, $35.2m) option to make the loan deal permanent.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in December 2025 that Barcelona would prefer to keep Rashford on loan for another season.

The Spanish powerhouse, who have financial issues, would be ready to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent in the summer of 2027.

When Man Utd sent Rashford out on loan to Barcelona in the summer of 2025, Ruben Amorim was in charge of the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick was appointed as the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026 following the departure of Amorim.

According to Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, Carrick has been impressed with Rashford’s loan spell at Spotify Camp Nou.

Carrick reportedly believes that Rashford has a future at Man Utd.

Sport has reported: ‘A potential departure of Carrick could directly affect Marcus Rashford’s future. The English manager has been one of the striker’s biggest supporters in recent months and has never ruled out a return to Old Trafford.

‘In fact, Carrick believes Rashford can still be important for United and has publicly insisted that no decision has been made regarding his situation. Carrick’s role is key because there is no consensus within the club regarding the English striker.

‘Part of the sporting management is pushing for a definitive change of era and considers a sale this summer a priority, especially given his high salary.

‘Carrick, on the other hand, believes Rashford can still rediscover his best form in Manchester and values ​​the performance he has shown during his loan spell at Barca.’

‘Meanwhile, the striker’s future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain. Although his statistics have been positive this season, doubts persist at the club about exercising the €30 million purchase option.

‘The Catalan side isn’t entirely convinced by his consistency or defensive contribution, and the sporting director is exploring younger, more affordable alternatives to bolster the attack.’

Sport concluded: ‘If Carrick remains at Old Trafford, the Englishman could find a way to revive his career at United. But if the club opts for another manager, his departure will once again become the most likely option in the summer.’

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Man Utd want Marcus Rashford gone – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have already made a decision on Rashford’s future.

Sources have told us that Man Utd believe that Rashford’s ‘chapter with the club is effectively over’.

There is no way back at Old Trafford for Rashford, with Man Utd preferring a permanent sale this summer.

While Rashford is determined to stay at Barcelona, Man Utd are open to selling him to other clubs, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich keeping tabs on the England international.

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