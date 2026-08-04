Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick and his coaching staff have been drawing up plans that would see Marcus Rashford become a key figure in the first team this season, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

While the transfer window remains open and speculation surrounding Rashford’s future is expected to continue, sources have confirmed there is a genuine belief inside Carrick’s coaching staff that the England international can become a central figure in the new-look Red Devils.

Rashford will report back to Carrington this week and is set to wear Man Utd colours for the first time in 18 months after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The 28-year-old is expected to be involved in Man Utd’s glamour friendly against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden this weekend as Carrick begins assessing his squad ahead of the new campaign.

After joining Aston Villa on loan in early 2025, Rashford spent last season with Barcelona, where he rediscovered his best form by registering 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Barcelona opted against triggering their option to sign him permanently and, although they explored the possibility of another season-long loan, Man Utd stood firm and rejected that proposal.

Rashford therefore returns to Old Trafford as the club’s highest earner and one of the Premier League’s best-paid players.

Including bonuses and image rights, his package is worth close to £500,000 per week, with two years remaining on his current contract.

However, TEAMtalk understands Rashford’s salary has not been viewed as an issue by Carrick or his coaching staff.

Instead, they are focused on the opportunity to reintegrate a player they believe still possesses the quality to make a major impact under the new regime.

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Carrick ‘genuinely excited’ for Rashford return

Man Utd entered the summer looking to strengthen their attack with another versatile forward capable of operating centrally, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee’s future remaining uncertain.

But Rashford’s return now provides another elite attacking option alongside Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko and Zirkzee.

Sources believe his reintegration could even reduce the urgency to recruit another forward before the transfer window closes.

TEAMtalk understands Carrick and his staff are “genuinely excited” about the prospect of working with Rashford again.

Despite that, Man Utd’s football department continues to explore potential solutions should a suitable offer arrive.

Interest remains from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer, but sources close to the player insist Rashford currently has no desire to move to either destination.

Fenerbahce have also held discussions with both Man Utd and Rashford’s representatives, although we understand the England international has little interest in a move to Turkey at this stage.

Barcelona interest in Rashford remains

Barcelona cannot yet be ruled out completely.

Although the Catalan giants have already strengthened their attack with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyimi, the anticipated departure of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain and the likely exit of Roony Bardghji could yet create space for another attacker.

However, any renewed Barcelona approach would almost certainly involve another loan, albeit this time with an obligation to buy.

Man Utd have so far made it clear they are not prepared to sanction such a deal.

As things stand, Rashford is expected to remain at Old Trafford, and the internal plan is for him to become a significant part of Carrick’s first-team project.

We understand the player himself is receptive to that possibility.

Rashford has great respect for Carrick, believes the former midfielder is the right man to lead Man Utd into a new era, and is prepared to embrace the opportunity to play a leading role if he remains at the club beyond this summer.

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