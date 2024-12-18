Marcus Rashford decides ideal next league as two new suitors ‘approached’ over Man Utd signing

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford might not be at Old Trafford next season

Marcus Rashford would like to move to Spain when leaving Manchester United, while two new clubs have reportedly entered the frame for the attacker.

Man Utd are ready to listen to offers for Rashford as they try to engineer a new era under Ruben Amorim. Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford and selling underperforming players such as Rashford is one of the best ways to kickstart this process.

Both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out of the United squad for the recent win over rivals Manchester City. Amorim has left the door open for the pair to return.

Although, it is clear that the Portuguese coach would rather use players such as Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 roles just behind Rasmus Hojlund.

Rashford took his future into his own hands on Tuesday when he admitted he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from United.

The forward also spoke about leaving his boyhood club on the right terms, and that there will be ‘no hard feelings’ on his side.

According to The Telegraph, Rashford hopes to secure a big transfer to La Liga in 2025.

But it is unclear exactly where he could go. Real Madrid do not need him while Barcelona are chasing different wingers.

A separate report from TBR Football states that there has been little interest from other clubs in signing Rashford on a permanent basis.

As such, United are prepared to loan him out with a view to him leaving permanently at a later date. This is a similar strategy to the ones they used when offloading Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

It is further claimed that Rashford’s entourage have ‘approached’ Barca, Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce to gauge their interest in a prospective deal.

With Barca out of the running, Bayern or Fenerbahce could now emerge as frontrunners for the player.

Bayern in for Rashford as PSG drop out

Rashford will be disappointed if he cannot join a Spanish giant. However, he would surely be delighted to represent Bayern as they are one of the powerhouses of European football.

On Wednesday morning, it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain have been given the chance to engineer a swap deal for Rashford which would see Randal Kolo Muani head to United.

PSG are long-term admirers of Rashford but are not planning such a move at this moment in time, forcing the England international to consider alternative moves.

Ahead of United’s League Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, Amorim was asked about Rashford’s comments. He replied: “We are better with Marcus Rashford, that is simple and we will try different things to push Marcus to the best levels he showed in the past.

“This kind of club needs big talent and he’s a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level… I just want to help Marcus.”

On Rashford eyeing a ‘new challenge’, Amorim added: “He is right. We have here a new challenge, the biggest in football, we are in a difficult situation. I hope all my players are ready.”

Potential replacements for the 27-year-old at United include Athletic Club ace Nico Williams and Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Man Utd transfers: Garnacho claim; midfielder pursuit

Garnacho will likely be weighing up his future at United alongside Rashford.

The Spanish press claim Amorim is ready to sanction the winger’s exit, giving Atletico Madrid a major boost.

Atleti are hoping to reunite with Garnacho after he was previously on their books as a youth player.

While Rashford and Garnacho could both leave, Sverre Nypan is wanted by United to help future-proof their midfield.

United are thought to be leading other clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt for the hugely talented 17-year-old.

One of Nypan’s Rosenborg team-mates has even been filmed giving him a United club calendar for Christmas, intensifying rumours about a switch to Old Trafford.

