Euro giant snubs Rashford signing in favour of Man Utd team-mate in ‘incredible’ twist

Marcus Rashford looks set for a frustrating period trying to get out of Manchester United as Juventus would rather sign one of his Old Trafford team-mates, it has been claimed.

Rashford has been strongly linked with a Man Utd exit ever since he was left out of the squad for the derby win over Manchester City on December 15. The winger subsequently admitted he is open to a ‘new challenge’ and that there will be ‘no hard feelings’ when he departs United.

Rashford has not featured in any of United’s last four matchday squads after leaving Ruben Amorim frustrated with his behaviour around Carrington.

Amorim has insisted there is a route for the England international to get back into the United team, though that looks harder each passing week.

According to The Sun, Italian giants Juventus are the latest major club to have been given the chance to sign Rashford.

However, Juve have ‘turned down’ this offer as they would ‘incredibly’ rather sign another United forward, Joshua Zirkzee.

The main reason for this is that Juve boss Thiago Motta is a huge admirer of Zirkzee after they thrived together at Bologna last season.

Zirkzee has failed to live up to expectations since his £36.5million switch to United, but Motta would take him back in a heartbeat as he believes he can get the Dutchman back to his best.

Rashford facing tricky situation

Juve snubbing the opportunity to land Rashford is the latest blow for the 27-year-old.

TEAMtalk revealed recently that potential suitors Paris Saint-Germain are concerned about the cost of signing him, as well as his big wage demands, while Barcelona are not currently in the frame.



Fenerbahce, who are managed by ex-United boss Jose Mourinho, are keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation, though.

Napoli have been linked with Rashford too, but the Italian press state that his £300k-a-week wages represent a ‘major problem’.

Marcus Rashford news: Shock transfer advice; brutal £10m claim

Rashford may have been linked with some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe, but one pundit thinks he should look to join an up-and-coming team.

Stan Collymore has urged the player to consider clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton so he can ‘love the game’ once more.

Ben Foster has also given his verdict on Rashford’s situation.

The former United goalkeeper has slammed Rashford for only turning up ‘once in every 10 games’ as his ‘fire’ has gone.

Foster added that he would not want to pay even £10m for the player given the media storm surrounding him as well as his recent performances.

A declining star? Rashford’s stats by season