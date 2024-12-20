Options dwindling for Marcus Rashford as Euro giant pulls out of ‘expensive’ race; Man Utd star told to consider Arsenal

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against moving for Marcus Rashford, while two journalists have discussed the dwindling list of clubs the Manchester United ace might be able to join.

Rashford looks set to leave Man Utd in 2025 after detailing his wish for a ‘new challenge’. United boss Ruben Amorim has cleverly brushed off the comments by calling his project at Old Trafford ‘the biggest challenge in football’.

However, Rashford is either out of Amorim’s plans or is being disciplined for his recent comments, as the forward has been left out of United’s last two matchday squads.

In the last few days there has been plenty of speculation about where Rashford might go next as he tries to reignite his career.

Bayern has been named as one possible destination. But German reporter Christian Falk has now moved to quash these rumours.

“Not True: That Bayern Munich are interested in Marcus Rashford,” he told CaughtOffside.

“Of course, he’s a good player but it would be too expensive a move. Bayern don’t have a free role on the pitch to ensure he’d be a starter in the first-XI.

“It’s true that Bayern are searching for a player who could operate behind Harry Kane and as a backup to the England international. That’s why the profile of Marcus Rashford would fit at Bayern Munich, but no – it’s too expensive!

“And, ultimately, if it’s too expensive for Bayern, it’s too expensive for the whole league. It’s a pity, but we won’t see Rashford in the Bundesliga.”

Marcus Rashford to reject Saudis – Henry Winter

Henry Winter, the journalist who broke Rashford’s comments, was asked about the 27-year-old potentially going to Saudi Arabia during an appearance on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Tonight. Winter replied: “The only issue with him going to Saudi Arabia is he’s very keen to get into the England squad. He’s got 17 goals in 60 appearances and has played in two World Cups.

“He’s very keen, as all the young England players are very keen, to play in the World Cup in America. I don’t think Saudi would be right for him.

“Real Madrid have got Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona don’t have the money. Juventus, possibly, but it’s a complicated deal to do.”

Fellow journalist Riath Al-Samarrai then ruled out several other European giants before naming Arsenal as a club who might save Rashford.

“Atletico Madrid, is there an option there? I don’t believe so,” he added. “Paris Saint-Germain have got Bradley Barcola and why would they upset the apple cart?

“Borussia Dortmund have got a brilliant young English winger [Jamie Gittens], Bayern Munich don’t need a left winger.

“Domestically, the only club I could see being a fit is Arsenal. We’ve looked at Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli this season. Neither are hitting their best form, would there be an opening there? Potentially.”

It was claimed on Wednesday that both PSG and Barcelona have ruled themselves out of the running for Rashford.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Rashford is ready to leave England despite picking up interest from Premier League sides.

The player is reportedly prioritising a move to Spain next, with Atletico Madrid ready to give him that opportunity. Fenerbahce are also in the mix, though it remains to be seen whether they could convince Rashford to join.

Man Utd news: Serie A star wanted; Ratcliffe cash injection

While Rashford could be on his way out of Old Trafford, United are eyeing Ederson Silva as an option to improve their midfield.

United are reportedly ready to challenge rivals Manchester City for the Atalanta star.

United are ‘seriously considering’ Ederson and are waiting for members of their board to approve the transfer before submitting an offer.

Club part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been criticised for his severe cost-cutting measures, which have coincided with managerial changes and struggles on the pitch.

But Ratcliffe views it as a long-term project to get United back to where they should be, and he will not give up.

Indeed, the British billionaire has invested a further £79m to increase his stake in United to 28.94 per cent.

This money will be used to improve infrastructure, rather than on January signings.

