Ornstein shuts down Marcus Rashford transfer myth, with Man Utd ace wanted in Serie A reunion

David Ornstein has moved to quash rumours that Marcus Rashford has rejected the Saudis, while reports in Italy claim that AC Milan want to sign the Manchester United forward.

Reports claimed that Man Utd are ready to listen to offers for Rashford shortly before the forward took his future into his own hands. Rashford told journalist Henry Winter that he is seeking a ‘new challenge’ and that there will be ‘no hard feelings’ when he leaves United, which looks increasingly likely to happen in 2025.

The winger has not played for United since December 12. Rashford was left out of the squad for three successive games after frustrating Ruben Amorim with his behaviour around Carrington.

He returned to the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, only to miss Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool through illness.

There are a host of clubs keeping tabs on Rashford as United prepare for life without their academy graduate.

On Thursday, it was suggested that Rashford has entirely ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia.

But Ornstein has dispelled this myth, with the Saudis still weighing up whether to act on their interest in the 27-year-old.

“In January it’s going to be very difficult,” he said (via the MEN). “He signed a massive contract in 2023 that goes on to 2028. He earns in excess of £325,000 a week. Who is going to be prepared to take that on?

“I’m told that reports of offers being turned down from Saudi Arabia are not really accurate. Saudi have pushed back on that and said there are no offers.

“There have been reports of a swap deal with Victor Osimhen if he was brought back to Napoli from Galatasaray, but I think that’s going to be very complicated, if at all possible.”

DON’T MISS – Thrilling double Man Utd move ignites as David Ornstein confirms ‘active’ striker talks

Rashford weighing up options

MLS outfit Seattle Sounders have reportedly held internal talks about launching an audacious move for Rashford. While the US is often an attractive destination for players, it is very hard to see Rashford going there at this stage of his career.

Alternatively, the Englishman could stay in Europe by heading to Milan. On Saturday, it emerged that the Serie A giants have ‘held talks’ with United over a prospective deal for Rashford.

As per the latest from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Zlatan Ibrahimovic – now a senior advisor to Milan – has endorsed Rashford’s capture.

Ibrahimovic is a big fan of Rashford after the pair played together at United, and he is keen on a reunion.

The likely solution would be an initial loan which includes the option for Milan to buy at a later date. Although, the Rossoneri would need United to pay for a portion of Rashford’s big wages during any loan spell.

READ MORE – Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Man Utd transfers: Mainoo warning; City battle

Meanwhile, Ornstein has hinted that United starlet Kobbie Mainoo could end up on the transfer market in the future.

United and Mainoo began contract talks in September but an agreement is not close to being reached.

Ornstein has named the midfielder as someone United may sell for pure profit, but only if a new deal proves impossible.

In terms of new arrivals at Old Trafford, United have been tipped to enter a transfer battle with rivals Manchester City.

Both Manchester clubs are plotting talks for Braga defender Sikou Niakate, reports claim.

Braga want £25m for the 25-year-old Mali international after learning that City boss Pep Guardiola is particularly eager to land him.

QUIZ – think you know Marcus Rashford?