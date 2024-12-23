Ruben Amorim criticises Marcus Rashford camp as Man Utd star torn to shreds by Sky Sports reporter

Ruben Amorim has questioned the decision-making of those around Marcus Rashford, while the Manchester United ace has been slammed by a journalist for his conduct.

Rashford is facing a very uncertain future at Man Utd. The forward has been left out of Amorim’s last three matchday squads after disappointing his manager with his behaviour around Carrington.

Rashford has also admitted he is looking for a ‘new challenge’ amid claims United are open to selling him in 2025.

Those comments came two days after the player had been dropped by Amorim for the dramatic derby victory over Manchester City.

Amorim has tried his best to calm the storm. Indeed, Amorim has suggested that the ‘new challenge’ Rashford was referring to is actually his own difficult project to make United successful once again.

But the Portuguese clearly has not been impressed by Rashford trying to take his future into his own hands.

“It is a hard situation. I understand that these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player,” Amorim said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I am always here to help Marcus as another player. I have to do what I have to do. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus. I understand that.

“As a coach I focus on performance and the way you train. The rest, it is better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes.

“At the moment I focus on improving Marcus and we need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch.”

‘It should mean more’ – observer

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy reacted to Amorim’s latest comments by taking aim at Rashford.

Reddy questioned whether United genuinely ‘means more’ to Rashford given the media storm he has caused in recent days, and how it could impact results on the pitch.

“I don’t think he’s conducting himself well, not just because of the timing of that interview,” the reporter said.

“I think the way fans want to see how committed you are to your club and to your responsibilities is what you do on the pitch, is how you deal with training sessions, how you interact with your team-mates and how you basically view yourself as a representative of any football club.

“In Marcus Rashford’s case, this is his boyhood club Manchester United, so it should mean more.

“Yet where people are hearing about Rashford’s commitment, or his love for the club, and where it’s being illustrated is on Twitter – him coming out with statements, or that interview with Henry Winter where he talks about how much he loves the club.

“There was that Players’ Tribune article about ‘don’t ever question my commitment to United’. And that’s amid him continuously breaking the rules at the club.

“So how are we not allowed to question your commitment, where we’re seeing that you are calling in ill to training when actually you’ve been on nights out in Belfast? You’re across two managers now and still not conducting yourself in a good manner.”

Reddy continued: “And the timing of that interview is disappointing because the manager has made a statement, he has dropped Rashford and [Alejandro] Garnacho.

“The next day they actually train very well, so immediately Amorim is thinking, ‘OK, this situation has been handled well’. Rashford is then ill on the Monday so doesn’t train, and then does this interview on the Tuesday where he says he’s ready for a new challenge.

“Now, you’d think if this club means so much to you, if this is all you want and this is all you care about, you actually want to prove to your manager that this is everything.

“You’ve just got here, this is my life, this is my soul, this is my heart. And yet actually what he’s done is said, ‘no, I’m done with it, I want to go elsewhere’.”

Marcus Rashford news: INEOS stance; team-mates ‘fuming’

As per multiple outlets including The Times, United’s INEOS chiefs have decided not to get involved in the feud between Amorim and Rashford.

The likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox will sit back and let the situation play out, rather than telling Amorim to make a big call one way or another.

As such, it will ultimately be down to the manager to decide whether United should sell their academy graduate in January or keep him.

Separate reports suggest that Rashford ‘will not play for United again’ as he has angered both the club’s hierarchy and his fellow players.

Some members of the United dressing room are thought to be ‘fuming’ at the timing of his comments.

Potential destinations for the winger include Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.

