Sale of Liverpool hero to aid Marcus Rashford transfer as three clubs ‘express interest’ in Man Utd star

Three Saudi Arabian clubs have shown an interest in Marcus Rashford after his bombshell interview about leaving Manchester United, and one move could reportedly be facilitated by the transfer of Liverpool hero Roberto Firmino.

Rashford made headlines recently when he told journalist Henry Winter that he is interested in taking part in a ‘new challenge’ away from Man Utd. The forward added that there will be ‘no hard feelings’ when he leaves Old Trafford, with an exit looking increasingly likely for 2025.

While Rashford is not in the best of form, his obvious ability and his profile make him an attractive target for clubs in Europe and beyond.

According to talkSPORT, the Saudis hope to convince Rashford on a lucrative switch to the Middle East.

Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al Qadsiah are the main Saudi sides keen on the player, and they have all ‘expressed their interest’ in landing him.

Al-Ahli are the team most likely to submit an offer in January, as they hold the ‘most concrete’ interest. Al-Ittihad have long been keeping tabs on Rashford, while Al-Qadsiah are ‘monitoring the situation’.

The report adds that Al-Ahli must offload one foreign player before they can register Rashford in their squad. Former Liverpool star Firmino is named as one player who could be moved on to make room for Rashford.

Al-Ahli are ‘considering parting ways’ with Firmino and are aware of interest in his services from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and one of their own Saudi rivals Al-Taawoun.

Marcus Rashford evaluating exit options

While the Saudis can offer Rashford huge sums of money, as they have done with other big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema, they may find it difficult to convince him on leaving Europe altogether.

The winger is understood to want to continue playing at the highest level possible so he can try and force his way back into the England squad.

Rashford likes the idea of playing in Spain next. Some reports have claimed that Barcelona have made contact with United to see if they can wrap up a loan-to-buy deal for Rashford in January.

Such a move would please United. It emerged on Saturday that United do not want to let their academy graduate leave for an English rival such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur or Newcastle United.

United chiefs have also decided they are willing to offload Rashford during the winter window so his situation does not affect other players in their squad. The Red Devils are wary of the situation replicating that of the Jadon Sancho saga.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that other potential destinations for Rashford include Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce.

Man Utd latest: Amorim makes scouting decision; Maguire wanted

Meanwhile, reports claim that United boss Ruben Amorim is aiming to overhaul the way the club scouts the Portuguese market.

Amorim is taking action as he feels United have let too many Portuguese starlets slip through their fingers in recent years.

Possible targets include Sporting CP wide man Geovany Quenda, who previously shone under Amorim, and Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

United capturing Silva may help them to replace current centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Athletic have detailed Napoli and Fenerbahce’s interest in Maguire as he edges closer to becoming a free agent in the summer.

United must decide whether to extend the Englishman’s contract or cash in on him during the winter window. Although, there could be a potential legal battle in store.

