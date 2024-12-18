Paris Saint-Germain have rejected the opportunity to sign Marcus Rashford in a sensational swap deal after the Manchester United forward admitted he is planning to move on.

Rashford’s future came into question as soon as Man Utd appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach. Amorim likes to play without wingers, which means Rashford must either adapt as a centre-forward or as one of the two No 10s behind the main striker if he is to continue at Old Trafford.

Talk of Rashford leaving United begun heating up after Amorim left both him and Alejandro Garnacho out of the squad for the derby win over Manchester City, citing their behaviour around Carrington.

On Tuesday night, Rashford took a big step towards securing a transfer away from his boyhood club by admitting he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ and that when he leaves there will be ‘no hard feelings’.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG have been given the chance to finally sign long-term target Rashford via a big swap deal. The transfer would see United land striker Randal Kolo Muani in return.

While PSG hold admiration for Rashford, they have snubbed this deal as they have different transfer objectives in mind.

Kolo Muani appears destined to leave PSG after falling out of favour under manager Luis Enrique, but it is unlikely he will end up at United.

PSG have followed Barcelona in deciding against a move for Rashford. On Monday, ESPN revealed that Barca do not want to sign the Englishman and do not have the funds required either, despite links between the two parties.

Rashford was sent home from United training on Monday, though not for disciplinary issues. He arrived for training ill and was assessed by a doctor before being told to rest up at home.

Frontrunners for Rashford yet to emerge

Arsenal have been linked with Rashford too, though Gunners insider Charles Watts believes there are other forwards better suited to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk recently that United are ready to consider suitable offers for the 27-year-old as they look to revitalise the squad for Amorim.

Rashford could leave in January, though these suitable bids are more likely to arrive in summer 2025.

Rashford’s price tag will depend on a number of factors. United want a minimum of £40-45m (up to €54.4m / $57.2m) before they even consider his exit.

With potential destinations in Europe drying up, the Saudis are keeping tabs on Rashford. Although, the forward is not enticed by such a move as he wants to continue playing at the highest level so he can get back in the England squad.

Man Utd transfers: Rashford replacements; Amorim open to Garnacho sale

United will need at least one new forward if Rashford and/or Garnacho depart.

Reports in the Spanish press claim United have ‘made contact’ with Nico Williams’ entourage to see if the Athletic Club ace would be open to moving to England.

Alternatively, United have been tipped to offload both Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee to help fund a blockbuster swoop for Victor Osimhen.

Garnacho will be starting to evaluate his future just like Rashford amid competition for places from the likes of Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes in Amorim’s new system.

Separate reports emerging from Spain have stated Amorim is ‘willing to facilitate’ Garnacho’s departure from United.

This ‘opens the door’ for Atletico Madrid to re-sign the 20-year-old winger. He came through the ranks at Atleti before being snapped up by United’s academy in October 2020.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with Garnacho.

