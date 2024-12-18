Marcus Rashford is on the hunt for a new club

Sources have provided TEAMtalk with an inside look at the situation facing Marcus Rashford after he announced his intention to leave Manchester United.

During an interview with journalist Henry Winter on Tuesday, Rashford said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford’s comments have led to plenty of speculation about him either joining a Premier League rival or heading abroad to try out a new league.

TEAMtalk can reveal that four unnamed Premier League sides are very keen on signing the forward, though sources believe he will head abroad instead.

Rashford is prepared to leave England for an entirely different challenge and has interest from several destinations.

Paris Saint-Germain are still big fans of him, despite claims to the contrary.

Bayern, Dortmund in frame for Marcus Rashford

TEAMtalk can confirm that Bayern Munich are also interested after it was claimed on Wednesday morning that they have been ‘approached’ over making a potential move. Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Rashford’s situation, too.

The Saudis are looking at Rashford as they would love to make him the latest big-name addition to their Pro League. However, the 27-year-old is not convinced on that exit route as he wants to continue playing at the highest level so he can get back in the England setup.

Barcelona cannot be ruled out either, even if they might struggle to drum up the finances needed to forge a deal.

It has been claimed that Rashford is aiming to head to Spain and join a top La Liga side, while Fenerbahce have also been linked with his signature.

Reacting to the player’s bombshell exit comments, United boss Ruben Amorim said: “We are better with Marcus Rashford, that is simple and we will try different things to push Marcus to the best levels he showed in the past.

“This kind of club needs big talent and he’s a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level… I just want to help Marcus.”

On Rashford eyeing a ‘new challenge’, Amorim added: “He is right. We have here a new challenge, the biggest in football, we are in a difficult situation. I hope all my players are ready.”

Although, this could simply be Amorim saving Rashford and United face. After all, the coach dropped both the Englishman and Alejandro Garnacho from the squad for the derby win over Manchester City after being unimpressed by their behaviour around Carrington.

