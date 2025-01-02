Speculation over Marcus Rashford’s future continues to swirl after a bold report in Spain claimed the unsettled star had taken his bid to leave Manchester United to the next level by offering his services to a European giant – and with their chances of a deal coming to light.

The 27-year-old has been headline news at Old Trafford ever since his exclusion from Ruben Amorim’s squad for the clash at Manchester City – a game in which the Red Devils triumphed 2-1. But while the issue around his axing normally may have passed without too much fuss, the fact the forward then went public by stating his desire to quit Manchester United has lit the fuse for several hard-hitting headlines since.

One of those, claiming Rashford was in talks with leading sports agency Stellar to enhance his chances of securing a move, provoked some backlash from the player, who issued a 28-word riposte to play down what he described as “ridiculous” and “false” claims over the story.

However, it has not stopped speculation ramping up over where his future lies, and with the player making clear his feelings over leaving in that interview with the journalist Henry Winter, reports continue to swirl over where Rashford will wind up next.

Now according to ElNacional, Rashford has taken what has been described as the ‘drastic decision’ to personally offer his services to Barcelona after they learning from sources close to the player that he is no longer part of Amorim’s plans.

They claim the 60-cap England forward ‘dreams’ of playing at the Nou Camp and ‘believes his style of play would fit perfectly into Hans Flick’s scheme’.

Furthermore, they state he sees a ‘project like Barcelona‘ as ‘very attractive’ and an ‘ideal place to relaunch his career’ after a difficult 18 months at Old Trafford.

However, the report goes on to add that they are not the only club in the mix for his signature with Newcastle also among four clubs to be keeping an eye on the situation, while both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have ‘shown interest’.

READ MORE 🔴 Amorim green lights triple Man Utd exit as firm decision on Marcus Rashford is reached

What are Rashford’s chances of joining Barcelona?

The report goes on to state that Barcelona themselves, while admirers of the player, already accept that pulling off a deal will be extremely difficult.

And they state that their sporting management, headed by Deco, has other priorities in mind, as the club enters the winter window – not least in sorting out the registration of their own player Dani Olmo which continues to be wrapped up in red tape in Spain.

As a result, it’s claimed the economic problems at Barcelona means a move for Rashford does not fit in with their plans especially considering the high salary he is currently on – an estimated £300,000 a week – at Manchester United.

And while it is claimed Rashford‘s entourage would be willing to make a financial effort to facilitate his arrival at the Nou Camp, including what has been described as a salary reduction, Barcelona’s priorities for January are to reinforce other more urgent positions, such as right-back and midfield.

It’s also important to note at this stage that Rashford’s camp are keeping an eye on what is written about him with the player’s response to the New Year’s Day article in The Sun illustrating that they are aware of the rising speculation over the player and with the player making his own move to try and contain some of what is being written.

At the same time, sources have informed TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs that PSG currently has no interest in signing Rashford, though there is an understanding that three Saudi sides could yet launch moves for his services.

However, we do also understand that United are very much now open to his sale in January and will not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in for his services.

In an ideal world, they still rate Rashford as a £60m asset though accept that achieving that fee looks extremely difficult in the current climate.

As a result, it’s been reported that they would be open to a possible loan exit for Rashford, amid claims he does not fit in with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford.

Speculation on Wednesday evening also suggested Rashford could be open to offers to move to MLS if no approaches in Europe are forthcoming.

Ruben Amorim’s stance on picking unsettled Man Utd star

In the meantime, United will continue to consider selecting Rashford for their matches.

United return to action with an extremely tough fixture away to runaway leaders Liverpool on Sunday, and with Amorim’s side on a mission to avoid what would be a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games.

Rashford did return to their matchday squad after a four-game absence for their 2-0 loss to Newcastle on Monday evening. However, Amorim opted against calling the player off the bench and he remained an unused substitute in the game.

After the match, Amorim denied those actions were intended to make a point to the player.

Asked about his decision not to use Rashford, Amorim explained: “I think about the team.

“You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

“And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game.”

Clearly, the situation is starting to cause some undue additional stress on Amorim’s shoulders too and, while the 39-year-old has responded well to the questioning, that may change in the weeks to come and with the questions likely to come thick and fast.

Those questions will undoubtedly continue to arrive in the build-up to Sunday’s game and it will be interesting to see the manager’s response in his pre-match presser ahead of the trip to Anfield.

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE: How many will you score on our Rashford quiz?