Marcus Rashford could play for Manchester United once again following the departure of Ruben Amorim from Old Trafford, according to a Spanish report, which has also claimed how Barcelona view the forward’s deal right now, and with TEAMtalk revealing what the England star has told the Red Devils about his future.

Rashford has had a new lease of life at Barcelona after struggling at Man Utd under Erik ten Hag and Amorim. After failing to impress Amorim, Rashford went on loan to Aston Villa for the second half of last season and joined Barcelona on a temporary deal for the 2025/26 campaign.

Under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick this season, Rashford has scored seven goals and given 11 assists in 25 appearances.

Rashford has publicly said that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but, according to AS, it may not be possible.

The Spanish publication, which is Real Madrid-leaning, has claimed that Rashford is ‘generating intense internal debate’ at Barcelona and has ‘not yet achieved complete consensus within the sporting department regarding his future’.

While Barcelona can make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30million (£26m, $35.2m), last season’s LaLiga winners have not made a firm decision on whether they will do that.

AS has noted that Rashford’s ‘performance has been inconsistent, especially since Raphinha’s return’, underlining that Flick has struggled to get the best of the two wingers when both are on the pitch.

‘Rashford’s presence also limits Alejandro Balde’s attacking play on the left flank’, added the report, which has noted that the 28-year-old ‘has problems when pressing in the high block’.

Amorim’s ‘dismissal’ from Man Utd ‘could facilitate the player’s return to Manchester’ as the poor relationship between the English footballer and the Portuguese coach was widely known’, according to the report in AS, which has concluded by saying: ‘The arrival of a new manager could pave the way for his return this summer’.

What Marcus Rashford has told Man Utd – sources

AS is a Real Madrid-leaning publication, but the Catalan media has reported that Barcelona have set two conditions for Rashford to make his loan deal permanent, one of them being to do more defensive work.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 30 that Barcelona are in talks with Man Utd over lowering the fee close to €20million (£17m / $24m), potentially through structured payments or incentives.

Rashford, though, has privately told United that he wants to play only for Barcelona.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 9 that Rashford has made it clear to Man Utd that they should not contemplate doing a deal for him with any club other than Barcelona.

Rashford’s current contract with Man Utd runs until the summer of 2028.

