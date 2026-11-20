Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has given his verdict on Marcus Rashford and has also commented on JJ Gabriel’s impending move to Real Madrid.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

The England international winger helped Barcelona win LaLiga last season.

Rashford expected Barcelona to trigger the £26million buy option in the loan deal.

However, Barcelona decided against that, with Rashford returning to Man Utd under then-manager Michael Carrick.

The 2026/27 campaign has not been productive for Rashford so far, with the winger having injury problems.

Rashford has made eight appearances for Man Utd so far this season.

The 29-year-old left-winger has not scored a goal or provided an assist in those games.

Carrick was sacked as Man Utd first-team manager last week, with Mauricio Pochettino now the head coach.

Man Utd CEO Berrada believes that Rashford has been a good addition to the squad.

Berrada told Sky Sports: “And when we look at the summer transfer window of 2026, I know we’re receiving a lot of criticism for it, but we’re actually happy with the players that we bought.

“We think that Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Karl Darlow – and let’s not forget that we’ve also welcomed back Marcus Rashford, who had a very good season on loan at Barcelona – these are five additions that we think have made the squad fundamentally better.

“It’s true that we lost Casemiro, who is a top player and gave a lot to the club.

“We also lost Manuel Ugarte to, unfortunately, an ACL injury.

“So our focus was very much about straightening the midfield.

“When we started the transfer window, we really only had Kobbie Mainoo as our midfielder.

“So we wanted to reinforce that, and we did it.”

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Omar Berrada comments on JJ Gabriel exit

Berrada has also given his verdict on JJ Gabriel deciding to leave Man Utd for Real Madrid.

The teenage prodigy informed Man Utd back in September that he wanted his registration to be cancelled with immediate effect.

JJ Gabriel, who turned 16 in October, now has an agreement in place with Real Madrid.

Berrada said: “We did everything. Absolutely everything.

“Let’s not forget with JJ, he’s a very young boy with a lot of media attention around him.

“Our primary concern is his well-being.

“Credit to the academy and people that have been here for many years, they helped him in his development.

“We still think this is the best place for him to continue his career and to grow.

“This club has a very rich history and tradition of developing young players and giving them the opportunity, as we’re seeing this season with Shea Lacey.

“Obviously, Kobbie Mainoo has been doing well for us for a few years now – we’re not afraid of giving young players opportunities.

“Obviously, him and his family have taken the decision to leave. We can only wish him the best.

“We want players that want to be here, that feel being at Manchester United is a privilege.”

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