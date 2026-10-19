Marcus Rashford branded a ‘problem’ after upsetting Man Utd teammates – journalist

A stunning update from talkSPORT’s chief football correspondent claims Marcus Rashford is a “problem” and is upsetting his Manchester United teammates, with Matheus Cunha specifically named.

If Rashford had his way, he’d be leading LaLiga with Barcelona right now. The 28-year-old wanted Barcelona to activate the option to buy in their loan agreement, and even agreed to lower his salary to make the deal work.

Ultimately, Barca moved for Anthony Gordon instead, and since Rashford returned to Old Trafford, very little has gone right.

Rashford is yet to score or provide an assist this season, and according to talkSPORT’s senior reporter, Alex Crook, his presence at Old Trafford is ruffling feathers amongst his teammates.

Crook make a series of stunning claims about Rashford, beginning with branding his return to the club a “problem”.

Marcus Rashford return upsets Man Utd teammates?

Crook declared: “I think his return has been a problem. I think there are probably some unhappy players in that dressing room because he’s earning so much money.

“I think it’s also been an issue for Matheus Cunha because it’s his place that Marcus Rashford took, and you can see that Cunha is sulking a little bit.

“There was such a good balance at the top end of the pitch last season with Cunha, Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Šeško when he was fit.

“Marcus Rashford, not on a personal level, but just because those players feel aggrieved, I think he’s upset the balance of the attack and isn’t putting the numbers on the board at the moment to justify that huge salary.”

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Crook’s claims appear rather harsh, not least because it’s the club’s fault for agreeing to pay Rashford his gigantic salary, not his for putting pen to paper on the contract.

If your employers are foolish enough to pay you more than what you’re worth, you’d be mad to inform them of the error of their ways.

Furthermore, Cunha has largely been deployed as the central striker this term amid Sesko’s struggles with a niggling shin injury. In reality, Rashford has not taken Cunha’s spot on the left wing.

Against Leeds on Sunday, Rashford remained an unused substitute, though Michael Carrick stated pre-match that the wide man is nursing a very minor injury, hence his reluctance to bring him on unless absolutely necessary.

“Marcus has been carrying a little bit of something so we’re managing him to a point,” Carrick told MUTV.