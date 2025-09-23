Paris Saint-Germain have taken a shine to Marcus Rashford after watching him star for Aston Villa and Barcelona, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed how much the French giants are willing to pay Manchester United for the forward, as TEAMtalk analyses whether this rumour has any legs.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025. This came after the England international forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he scored four goals and gave six assists in 17 appearances.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Rashford’s dream has always been to play for Barcelona, and that came true in the summer when last season’s Spanish champions struck a loan deal with Man Utd with the option to make it permanent for £26million (€30m, $35.1m) next summer.

According to TBR, Barcelona are hoping to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent in January for a discount.

As Rashford continues to star for Barcelona, PSG are showing interest in the 27-year-old, according to E-Noticies.

The Catalan news outlet has reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique is personally keen on a deal for Rashford, with the defending French and European champions ‘willing to offer Manchester United €45million (£39.2m, $53m)’ for the England international.

This is bad news for Barcelona, as although they have the option to sign Rashford on a permanent deal, the player himself could be convinced to move to PSG and play for the French powerhouse.

PSG won the Champions League last season and are a force to be reckoned with, with star winger Ousmane Dembele also winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

The Parisian club’s stance on Rashford, though, will be welcomed by the Man Utd chiefs, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Rashford has scored two goals and given one assist in six matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season, with both his goals coming against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the Champions League last week.

Could PSG really be interested in Marcus Rashford?

PSG’s reported interest in Rashford will come as a surprise to some, especially as manager Luis Enrique does not lack in attacking talents.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Kang-in Lee and Ibrahim Mbaye are the wide options for PSG at the moment.

Goncalo Ramos is the only recognised striker at PSG, and perhaps Rashford could be seen as a number nine.

Although Rashford has played as a number nine at Man Utd, he is at his best when coming in off the wing.

This is not the first time that PSG have been linked with Rashford.

L’Equipe reported in April that PSG were in talks with Rashford over a 2025 summer move.

The respected French publication claimed that last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners wanted to sign Rashford in the summer of 2022, too.

Rashford is 27 now and is at the top of his game, so it would be remiss to suggest that PSG are at least not throwing admiring glances at the Man Utd-owned forward, having previously been keen on him.

