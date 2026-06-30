Marcus Rashford to Barcelona hinges on £55m star’s potential departure as Man Utd make U-turn

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could join Barcelona later in the summer transfer window if Raphinha leaves, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the Red Devils’ current stance on the England star.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has ended, with the Catalan giants deciding against triggering the £26million buy-option in the contract with Man Utd.

The 28-year-old is now part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, but his club future is far from certain.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rashford is still keen on a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona, too, are interested in signing Rashford, even though the Spanish champions have already secured the services of his England international teammate Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Sources have told us that Barcelona are ready to wait until late in the summer transfer window to strike a deal with Man Utd for Rashford.

Hansi Flick’s side ideally want another loan deal for Rashford, although Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Rashford could end up at Barcelona should Raphinha leave.

The Brazil international winger is one of the best players in the world in his position and has been a star for Barcelona since his £55million move from Leeds United in 2022.

However, there is interest in Raphinha from Saudi Arabia, and, according to Sport, should the Brazilian leave Spotify Camp Nou, then Rashford could take his place in the team.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has reported: ‘Rashford is considering two options: Manchester United and Barcelona.

‘He doesn’t want to listen to loan offers from other clubs, so everything depends on what Barcelona do.

‘And there’s only one way he could return to the Camp Nou, and that hinges on Raphinha’s potential departure, something that has been speculated about but seems unlikely at the moment.

‘The Brazilian has offers from Saudi Arabia, but he hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to leave Barcelona.

‘If Raphinha doesn’t leave, the attack will be fully complete with the signing of a centre forward, but the Brazilian’s departure could reopen the door for him.

‘Gordon would play Raphinha’s role, while Rashford would be more of a winger.’

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Man Utd ready to reintegrate Marcus Rashford

Man Utd have long desired to get rid of Rashford for good.

Due to Man Utd qualifying for the Champions League next season, Rashford’s wages are now back at £325,000 per week.

The winger’s current contract at Man Utd runs until 2028, so the 28-year-old is an expensive player for INEOS.

Man Utd have been actively looking to offload Rashford and are even ready to sell him to Arsenal or Chelsea.

There is a release clause of £40million in Rashford’s contract, but it is not available to Liverpool or Manchester City.

Man Utd, though, are now warming up to the idea of keeping Rashford at the club next season under manager Carrick.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are ready to welcome Rashford back into pre-season training under Carrick.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday morning: “Then guys, important things to mention about Manchester United because, according to my information, there has been a direct contact between Marcus Rashford camp and Manchester United.

“So, Man Utd, after welcoming back Marcus Rashford, because Barcelona didn’t activate the buy option clause they had in the loan deal negotiated in June 2025, the player returns to Man Utd, and after taking some time – there were rumours about Tottenham, but this story is not advancing.

“There are many stories always around Marcus Rashford.

“The reality is that as of today, in terms of negotiations with other clubs, the situation is quiet.

“Barcelona don’t exclude the possibility to bring back Marcus Rashford on loan, but Man Utd don’t want to accept a loan.

“And, so now, what’s happening in the direct contact taking place in the last 24 hours between Marcus Rashford’s camp and Manchester United, both parties have opened doors to restarting the process to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into the Manchester United squad.

“And that’s an important update because Manchester United informed Marcus Rashford that they would be happy to welcome him back to training, part of the Michael Carrick squad.

“The manager has changed since Marcus Rashford left. There was Ruben Amorim, now there is Carrick.

“So, they would be happy to integrate him as part of the squad for the pre-season and then see what happens later on the market.

“And Marcus Rashford, from what I understand, didn’t close doors to this.

“So, Rashford is open to restarting his Manchester United life, returning to training, and then again, to see what happens because there is a release clause because maybe clubs will arrive and try to sign Marcus Rashford.

“In that case, there could be an opportunity for the player, for the club, but Rashford is still under contract in 2028 at Manchester United, and Man Utd are open to welcoming him back in their pre-season, in their project.

“Then it doesn’t mean Rashford is 100% staying at Man Utd, but welcoming him back it’s already a big part of the story.

“And so, let’s see what’s going to happen there.”

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