Former Manchester United man Raphael Varane has told Marcus Rashford that his exit from the club is “positive” though it was a “surprise” to him that the forward moved so close to home.

Rashford spent the majority of December and January watching his United team-mates play without getting a sniff himself. Only once after December 15 was the forward included in one of Ruben Amorim’s matchday squads.

The manager was publicly critical of Rashford’s training, and was adamant that neither he nor others would play if they did not show him what he wanted.

As a result, for much of January, an exit from United looked likely, and Rashford ended the winter window with a loan move to Aston Villa, who have the option to buy him in the summer.

His former United team-mate, Varane, thinks leaving Old Trafford was a good thing, though a move so close to the Red Devils came as a shock.

“Staying for so many years with this level of intensity and demand, years when the overall atmosphere is often negative because performances are below expectations, it’s very, very difficult,” Varane told The Athletic.

“For him to change his environment is positive. He is someone who loves the club and who gives everything for the shirt. But I’m surprised he’s going [to a club] so close to Manchester. I imagined him going further than a few kilometres away.”

Rashford has already found his feet

Not only since Amorim arrived, but at the latter stages of Erik ten Hag’s tenure, Rashford did not look like himself.

At Villa, in the two games he has played so far, he has already looked a more direct threat.

He provided Ollie Watkins with a tap-in after hitting the woodwork with a free-kick against Ipswich; he beat a man on a couple of occasions down the flank, one ending with a shot and one with a cross.

Rashford also showed a desire to get back and defend – something he has not done all too often in his career – making a sliding challenge to stop an Ipswich breakaway.

Currently, it seems Varane’s suggestion that a move away from United was positive is correct.

