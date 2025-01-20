Marcus Rashford is reportedly ‘very close to accepting’ an offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Barcelona stranded in attempts to land him due to needing to sell, but not doing so quickly enough.

Rashford has essentially been exiled from United’s squad. He has now missed nine games since Ruben Amorim has been at the helm, and was only in the squad for one of them.

Amorim initially stated there was a way back for the forward, but after United’s last game, the boss stated he would not pick a player if he does not feel it’s “best for the team”, suggesting there is no place for Rashford.

Amid the saga, the forward has been linked with multiple big clubs – Dortmund and Barcelona among them.

But according to El Nacional, Barca have taken too long in their attempts to land Rashford. Indeed, it’s stated he is getting ‘tired of waiting’ for the La Liga giants, who ‘need to sell one or two players’ but negotiations are ‘not progressing as quickly as expected’.

Instead, it’s stated that Rashford is ‘very close to accepting’ Borussia Dortmund’s offer. They have made rapid progress towards the signing and it’s believed a decision could be made in the next few hours.

Rashford wanted Barca move

It will be disappointing for Rashford if he is forced to accept an offer from a side who are not Barca.

Indeed, it was recently reported that the United man only had eyes for the La Liga giants.

As such, he was delaying a decision on signing for either Dortmund or AC Milan, with both sides pushing hard for his signature.

But it is not a surprise that Barca are unable to land Rashford, with previous issues registering Dani Olmo showing they’re up against the wage limit, meaning sales are needed, but don’t seem to be near.

Man Utd round-up: Dorgu move nearing

United’s interest in Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu is advancing, and the move could be confirmed if they bid approximately £30million for his services.

It’s after reports stated Dorgu is keen to head to the Premier League giants.

United have also managed to get Antony off the books, in part, with Real Betis taking him on loan and paying part of his wages, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Alejandro Garnacho could follow him out the door, as it’s stated he’s close to agreeing terms with Napoli, with the Serie A side also upping their offer to United after it was turned down the first time.

How might Rashford fit at Dortmund?