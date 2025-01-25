Manchester United’s hopes of offloading Marcus Rashford have suffered another blow after it was reported the player had turned down a huge proposal to move to the Saudi Pro-League – with two clubs now left in the running for his signing and a potential swap deal looking a strong possibility.

The 27-year-old forward is looking to leave his hometown club after making clear his desire to try something new and having been left out of the last 10 of Ruben Amorim’s matchday squads. As a result, the Europa League match away at Viktoria Plzen on December 12, looks likely to be the last time Rashford will have pulled on the famous red shirt.

While Rashford hopes to part ways with Manchester United on an amicable basis and with a minimum of fuss, finding a new suitor for the star has been far from easy.

United have made it clear they want to offload the player abroad and while his name has been circulated to all the big teams in France, Italy, Spain and Germany, finding a new home for the star has proved hugely problematic owing both to United’s minimum £50m valuation and the player’s colossal wages, worth an estimated £325,000 a week.

And while United are willing to discuss a loan exit for the star, the fact they want a 50% coverage of his weekly wage – some £162,500 a week – remains a difficult hurdle for many of the continent’s top clubs to meet.

Now according to Caught Offside, one country whose clubs are willing to meet those demands – Saudi Arabia – have seen a fresh attempt to tempt Rashford to the Gulf State fall short.

And that’s despite the fact they had made it clear to his representatives that they were willing to not only meet United’s demands over a fee but also pay the player a lucrative £35m a year package to move to the Middle East.

And with a move to the SPL taken right out of the equation, Rashford has seemingly been left with just two choices of where to move next: either stay within the Premier League at West Ham, or his dream destination, Barcelona.

The two options left for Marcus Rashford

While United have made it very clear they are eager to move the player on, with the player not fitting into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cultural reboot at Old Trafford, finding a club willing to meet their demands for the 60-cap England star has proved problematic.

His brother and agent Dwaine Maynard has held talks with AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Marseille over a possible move, only for negotiations to fail owing to one hurdle or another. Of those, Milan had looked most willing until Rashford’s delay meant the Rossoneri instead signed Kyle Walker, who has taken up the last overseas spot in their squad.

And while news of a fresh attempt from the Saudi Pro-League to sign Rashford would have been welcomed at Old Trafford, it was revealed way back on January 2 that even the offer of £600,000 a week would not tempt him to abandon major European football at this stage of his career.

A large reason for that desire is over the player’s desire to return to the England squad as the national side prepare for a new era under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel.

Furthermore, sources have made it clear to us from the start that Rashford’s preference were he to leave Old Trafford was always in heading to Spain – with Barcelona seen as a dream destination for the 138-goal star.

Indeed, with Maynard having held talks with the LaLiga giants earlier this week, the opportunity to move to the Nou Camp has finally presented itself as a feasible option for the player.

That said, the LaLiga giants have very obvious financial hurdles to cross before they can sanction his signing – even on loan. The Blaugrana would also like any deal to contain an option to buy, rather than the mandatory purchase clause United are insisting upon.

On Friday, though, the possibility of a swap deal between the two clubs was raised an option, and United taking the unwanted Ansu Fati in the opposite direction cannot be ruled out as a possibility at this stage.

In addition, we have also got the inside track on West Ham’s chances of pulling off a shock late raid.

The Hammers have thrown their hat into the ring for his signature. And while United would prefer him to move overseas, a late play from Graham Potter’s side could yet pay dividends.

Besiktas have also emerged as a possible option, though a move to Turkey looks to be down Rashford’s thinking despite the presence at the Istanbul club of his former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, United have successfully managed to move one of their fringe players on this month with Ethan Wheatley agreeing a move down to League Two where he will spend the rest of the season with a promotion-chasing side.

The teenager might not be a name many United fans are too familiar with, though he has been making a big impression in the club’s youth ranks.

Now he will continue his education in the fourth tier, where the Stockport-born star will hope to build on his four professional appearances to date.

A more high-profile exit that could go through before the window slams shut is Alejandro Garnacho amid strong interest in the Argentine from Chelsea.

Speculation about an exit is starting to gather pace amid United interest in taking Christopher Nkunku in the other direction and amid claims a high-profile swap deal is now being discussed.

One long-term target United look set to miss out on, though, is Angel Gomes, with their former midfield star instead closing on a move back to England with a Premier League rival instead.

