Marcus Rashford: Two key factors block remarkable Man Utd exit as forward makes stance known

There has been an update on the future of Man Utd ace Marcus Rashford

Fresh links between Marcus Rashford and a European giant have been shut down, with Manchester United giving the attacker a big price tag to prevent his exit.

Rashford failed to build on his hugely successful 2022-23 campaign and lost his place as one of Erik ten Hag’s main forwards last term. He finished the 2023-24 season with eight goals and five assists in 43 games, way below the 30 goals he managed the previous year.

Rashford is at risk of losing his mantle as Man Utd’s poster boy, with Alejandro Garnacho pushing to start ahead of him at left wing and Kobbie Mainoo emerging as the club’s best new academy graduate.

Rashford’s disappointing form at club level has also cost him on the international stage, as he did not even make Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old may have won 60 caps for England already but he is now having to cheer on his Three Lions team-mates while resting up and preparing for the next season to get underway.

There continues to be plenty of speculation about Rashford’s potential departure from Old Trafford. Indeed, on Friday it was claimed that Man Utd could sell the wide man to Paris Saint-Germain amid a ‘strained’ relationship between him and Ten Hag.

But according to an update from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Rashford’s prospective move to PSG is not as likely as previously thought. Man Utd feel selling a fan-favourite and homegrown talent such as Rashford would be a mistake and will therefore demand a ‘huge’ fee for him.

Although, the exact fee PSG will need to offer to make Man Utd change their minds has not been revealed.

Previously, it has been claimed that Man Utd value Rashford at £70m, but this update suggests his price tag will actually be far higher.

The second factor which may stop PSG or any other big club from landing Rashford is that he wants to continue earning £375,000 a week, which is what he currently picks up at Man Utd.

While PSG have the money to pay their players massive sums, it is unlikely they will want to give Rashford that much following his underwhelming displays last season.

It must also be noted that, according to O’Rourke, Rashford has informed Man Utd chiefs that he wants to remain at the club and re-establish himself as a crucial player next term.

This means that Rashford will not push to leave the club even if PSG or other wealthy sides come calling.

